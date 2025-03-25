DT
PT
Pennant Technologies Recognised as a Great Place To Work for the Third Year in a Row

Pennant Technologies Recognised as a Great Place To Work for the Third Year in a Row

ANI
Updated At : 02:01 PM Mar 25, 2025 IST
BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 25: Pennant Technologies, an agile and innovative financial technology company, today announced it has been certified as a Great Place To Work® for the third consecutive year. The prestigious recognition underscores the company's unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of trust, transparency and continuous growth.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Pennant Technologies stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We are honoured to receive the Great Place To Work Certification for the third consecutive year," said Ravi Varma Datla, CHRO & Head of Compliance, Pennant Technologies. "At Pennant, we are committed to fostering a workplace where our Associates feel valued, empowered and inspired. By nurturing a culture built on trust, transparency, and collaboration, we are committed to create an environment where they can learn, excel, and advance in their careers. This commitment not only strengthens our team but also reinforces our position as both an Employer of Choice and a trusted partner for our clients."

Over the past year, Pennant has continued to invest in initiatives that prioritise employee engagement, satisfaction and growth. The company has been reinforcing strong people practices by fostering a culture deeply rooted in its Engineering DNA and deep domain expertise in financial technology. Pennant empowers its Associates to build world-class financial technology solutions through various people initiatives such as hackathons, leaderboards, and robust learning and development programs. These initiatives encourage continuous innovation, skill enhancement, and a spirit of healthy competition, further strengthening the organization's foundation of excellence.

For more information on Pennant's culture, people practices and career opportunities, please visit: https://www.pennanttech.com/careers/.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

