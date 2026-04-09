Pennant Technologies Recognised With AGBA Innovation Star Rating Certificate for Its Next-Generation Digital Lending Platform

BusinessWire India

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 9: Pennant Technologies, an agile and innovative financial technology company, today announced that it has been recognised with the AGBA Innovation Star Rating Certificate by the Aegis Graham Bell Awards in the category of Innovation in Fintech for its next-generation lending platform, pennApps Studio.

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The AGBA Innovation Star Rating is a structured innovation assessment framework supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. The certification recognises market-ready, scalable technology solutions that demonstrate measurable industry impact. This recognition further validates Pennant's leadership in innovative financial technology solutions including AI-driven lending transformation and reinforces its positioning as a provider of enterprise-grade digital lending and credit risk technology for banks and financial institutions.

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"We are honoured to receive the AGBA Innovation Star Rating Certificate for pennApps Studio, which reflects our continued focus on AI-driven innovation in financial services," said Sireesh Patnaik, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Pennant Technologies. "We are reengineering the lending lifecycle through embedded Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI capabilities that enable financial institutions to automate intelligently, accelerate product innovation, and deliver measurable business value at scale."

pennApps Studio: AI-Driven Digital Lending Platform for Modern Financial Institutions

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pennApps Studio is a composable digital lending platform that enables banks, NBFCs, and financial institutions to rapidly design, deploy, and scale loan origination and underwriting workflows on a single unified platform, offering capabilities from no-code simplicity to pro-code flexibility. Built on an enterprise-grade lending framework with embedded compliance, security, and scalability, and supported by a seamless integration layer with pre-configured API connectors, the platform ensures streamlined connectivity across core systems and fintech ecosystems. A visual IDE with intuitive drag-and-drop UI and UX builders enables rapid workflow and interface configuration, significantly accelerating product rollout. Its embedded AI and GenAI capabilities power automated credit decisioning, intelligent document processing, predictive analytics, and workflow optimisation, while a robust DevSecOps and CI/CD pipeline ensures secure, continuous innovation. Together, these capabilities help financial institutions accelerate approvals, enhance risk management, reduce turnaround times, launch new lending products faster, and lower cost to serve.

Enterprise-Grade Lending at Scale

Designed to support retail, MSME, corporate, and commercial lending across multi-product, multi-entity, and multi-country environments, Pennant's future-ready lending solutions, including its flagship loan lifecycle management platform, pennApps Lending Factory, which unifies loan origination, underwriting, disbursement, servicing, and collections within a scalable, configurable, cloud-ready framework. Built on a modular, API-first architecture, the pennApps suite delivers operational agility, regulatory alignment, rapid product innovation, and enterprise-grade resilience.

As a global financial technology company, specialising in future-ready digital lending platforms, Pennant enables banks and financial institutions to accelerate lending transformation, enhance credit risk governance, improve operational efficiency, and deliver superior borrower experiences at scale.

For more information on pennApps Lending Solutions, visit: https://www.pennanttech.com/lending-factory/.

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