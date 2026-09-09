Pensionbazaar Launches Wealth 360: One Unified View of Your Entire Financial Portfolio

Rs Portfolio Tracker enables users to view, track, and understand their entire financial portfolio across multiple asset classes — all in one placeRs Gurugram, September 09, 2026: Pensionbazaar has launched Wealth 360, a unified portfolio tracking platform that with the user’s consent brings together a user's investments and savings across Bank Accounts, Fixed Deposits, Mutual Funds, Stocks, and National Pension System (NPS) in one place to provide a consolidated view of their complete financial journey. The platform transforms the way Indians manage their wealth by aggregating every investment into a single, intelligent dashboard that provides clarity, insight, and control.

The Challenge Indian consumers today hold their savings across multiple products and institutions. A fixed deposit sits with one bank, mutual funds are scattered across different apps, stocks trade on a separate platform, and retirement savings wait in NPS. While diversification is important for wealth building, managing these scattered investments has become increasingly complex. Users lack a single view of their total wealth, overall returns, asset allocation, and progress towards their financial goals. This fragmentation creates confusion and makes it difficult for investors to make informed decisions about their financial future.

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Wealth 360 addresses this gap directly by creating a single financial dashboard that simplifies wealth visibility and enables smarter financial decisions. "We recognized that Indian investors are sophisticated and disciplined, but they're battling a broken infrastructure," said Vishwajeet Goel, Head of Pensionbazaar, a brand under Paisabazaar. "They don't need more products. They need one clear view of everything they've built. Wealth 360 is that view. The next generation of financial platforms will move beyond product transactions and focus on helping consumers manage their complete financial life." Key Features • Unified Wealth Dashboard Users can now view their complete financial portfolio across bank accounts, fixed deposits, mutual funds, stocks, and NPS in one consolidated dashboard. This eliminates the need to toggle between multiple apps and platforms, saving time and reducing the mental load of wealth management.

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• Complete Portfolio Visibility The platform provides users with: Metric Description Current portfolio value Total value of all assets at any given moment Total amount invested Cumulative capital deployed across all assets Overall returns Total gains or losses generated across your portfolio Asset-wise breakdown Detailed allocation showing exactly where money is deployed This comprehensive visibility helps users understand where their money is invested and how it is performing in real time.

Retirement-Centric Wealth View With NPS integrated alongside other savings and investments, users can now understand their retirement savings as part of their overall wealth journey. This feature bridges the critical gap between everyday investing and long-term retirement planning, helping users visualize their path to financial security.

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Why This Matters Wealth 360 aims to become the single source of truth for an individual's wealth, enabling greater awareness, financial discipline, and retirement preparedness. For India's growing investor base, this unified view represents a fundamental shift in how people engage with their money—moving from fragmentation to clarity, from confusion to confidence.

About Pensionbazaar: Pensionbazaar is a dedicated platform focused exclusively on retirement and pension planning. Their objective is to help people understand why planning for life after work matters and offer the tools and clarity needed to design a financially secure and fulfilling future. Pensionbazaar is a brand under Paisabazaar Marketing and Consulting Private Limited, a PFRDA-registered Point of Presence (PoP) with registration number POP-317032020.

About Paisabazaar: Paisabazaar, a part of PB Fintech (listed since 2021), is India’s largest marketplace for consumer credit and free credit score. Over the last 11 years, Paisabazaar has earned the trust of over 55 million consumers. Paisabazaar has built 65+ partnerships with banks, NBFCs, and fintechs to offer a broad range of credit products.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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