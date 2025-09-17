DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / GST reforms to inject Rs 2 lakh crore into economy, says Nirmala Sitharaman

GST reforms to inject Rs 2 lakh crore into economy, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Was addressing the Outreach and Interaction Programme on Next Gen GST Reforms
article_Author
PTI
Visakhapatnam, Updated At : 12:17 PM Sep 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Nirmala Sitharaman. File photo
Advertisement

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the next generation GST reforms will infuse Rs 2 lakh crore into the economy, which will leave people with more cash in hand that otherwise would have gone as taxes.

Advertisement

Addressing the Outreach and Interaction Programme on Next Gen GST Reforms, she said that following the tax reforms, 99 per cent of goods under 12 per cent GST slab have moved to five per cent. The rejig has resulted in 90 per cent items under 28 per cent tax slab slipping into the 18 per cent bracket.

Related news: GST on 99% goods reduced to 5% slab, reforms to boost demand: Nirmala Sitharaman

Advertisement

Explainer: How GST relief has states on edge

"With this New Gen Tax regime, with only two slabs (5 per cent and 18 per cent), Rs 2 lakh crore will be injected into the economy. People will have cash on hand," she said.

Advertisement

The minister said the GST revenues grew to Rs 22.08 lakh crore in 2025 from Rs 7.19 lakh crore in 2028 when it was introduced.

According to her, the taxpayer's number grew to 1.51 crore from the earlier 65 lakh.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts