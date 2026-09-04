NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 4: Pepper has launched Agent Atlas, an AI agent that runs generative engine optimization work instead of reporting on it. It is live inside Pepper's GEO platform and on every Pepper account from today.

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Search has changed, and so has the place where a brand gets judged. People put their questions to ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Copilot, Claude and Google AI Overviews, and they act on what they hear without ever opening a website. Pepper tracks more than 10 million prompts across those engines, and the pattern it sees is that whether a brand turns up in those answers now decides whether it makes a buyer's shortlist at all. Sangeeta Bavi, Head of Sales for Digital Natives, Startups and Growth at Anthropic, framed the test at Index: "Go ask your marketing, product and engineering team: if you search for your product or brand, is it discoverable, and will an agent actually complete the transaction?"

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Agent Atlas is built to answer that. It sits as the chat layer of Pepper's GEO platform. A question goes in the way you would put it to the sharpest analyst on the team. Atlas works across AI search visibility, rankings, analytics and content in one pass, shows what is happening, recommends what to do in order of impact, then carries out the work once it is approved.

One thing Atlas is not: software the client logs into. "You do not log in. Pepper does," is how the company puts it. Every Pepper customer is on Atlas from today, and their Pepper growth team runs it. Self-serve is not part of this release.

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"We are not trying to build another tool in the category," said Anirudh Singla, Co-founder and CEO of Pepper. "We are trying to engineer organic growth for an AI era. Our understanding of organic growth has moved from SEO to Search Everywhere Optimization, and that needs strategy, agents and human subject matter experts working together."

"Atlas has brought our decision time right down," Singla said. "An analysis that used to take two weeks now runs through Atlas, so our teams spend their hours on leads and business outcomes instead. If you are a CMO with two minutes before you walk into your CEO's office, you should not have to wait a week for an agency report. You ask Atlas and you have the answer before you sit down."

Along with the launch, Pepper was clear about what it will and will not be measured on. The company said it will not sign a contract against a one-shot AI visibility score, because the same prompt run repeatedly against the same model comes back with a different answer each time. What it commits to instead goes into the contract: a full strategy and a projected number before a client signs, KPIs written in, weekly reviews against baseline, and an annual term Pepper keeps only if the number moves.

"Every AI engine is a black box today, and anyone claiming clean attribution is guessing with confidence," said Rishabh Shekhar, Co-founder and COO of Pepper. "That will change, because advertisers will not spend without reporting and these models will have to open a console. We are making sure our customers are already measuring the right things when it does."

The chain Pepper says it stands behind runs from Earned Authority, the agreement across the third-party sources that buyers and models trust, through citations and mentions, to branded search lift, to demand.

The launch came at the third Index, Pepper's GEO Growth Summit, held in Bengaluru after San Francisco and New York, in front of 150+ marketing leaders. Anant Vidur Puri, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, made the case for moving now: "Unless AI is front and center of your marketing strategy, I don't think the business can go fast." Ashutosh Wadhwani, Head of Growth at Swiggy, put the same shift more bluntly: "Stop optimizing for clicks. Start optimizing for recommendations and citations."

Pepper's argument has not changed in eight years. Organic is the channel a brand owns rather than rents. With Agent Atlas, a lean team can own all of it. Agents for scale. Humans for judgment. One team that owns the number.

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