Percept Live and A.R. Rahman Set to Create History with the Global Premiere of 'The Wonderment Tour' at DY Patil Stadium

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3: Percept Live, the creators of Asia's largest Electronic Dance Music Festival 'Sunburn', is poised to create history yet again. In an extraordinary collaboration with legendary music maestro A.R. Rahman, Percept Live is all set to unveil the global premiere of The Wonderment Tour - a spectacular, one-of-a-kind live concert experience set to light up DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on May 3, 2025 and expected to cross an attendance of 50,000 fans.

Marking the beginning of an ambitious international tour, The Wonderment Tour promises an unforgettable multi-sensory journey featuring Rahman's grandest production yet. Audiences can look forward to a magnificent showcase of sound, visuals, and technology, where music, storytelling, and movement unite in an ethereal celebration of art.

Joining A.R. Rahman on this extraordinary stage will be an electrifying lineup of India's finest vocal talents, including Sukhwinder Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Mohit Chauhan, and a host of surprise guest artists yet to be announced.

Choreographed by the legendary Shiamak Davar, the show promises a breath-taking visual narrative that sets a new benchmark in live entertainment. Featuring a stunning array of intricately crafted costumes and statement accessories to match the precision movement and compelling storytelling, every detail is designed to captivate. Davar's visionary touch blends tradition with innovation, transforming Rahman's iconic compositions into a dazzling sensory spectacle of rhythm, colour, fashion, and motion.

The event is presented as part of the upcoming Waves Summit - a premier global event hosted by the Government of India. The Wonderment Tour is co-produced by Percept Live, Fairgame Entertainment, and Jo Entertainment, and promises to redefine the concert experience in India. With stunning visual storytelling, cutting-edge immersive technologies, and a carefully curated setlist blending Rahman's most iconic classics with fresh, innovative reinterpretations, the concert will transport audiences into a surreal world where nostalgia meets the future.

In an unprecedented move, the event has attracted one of the most powerful line-ups of sponsors ever seen at a live event in India, featuring brands such as JSW, Adani, Bajaj Allianz, Rampur, Kingfisher, Tata Motors, Panchshil Realty, HSBC, boAt, Vedica, RRP Electricals, and Maharashtra Tourism.

The Wonderment Tour is poised to redefine the very scale of live entertainment in India, with an anticipated attendance exceeding 50,000 fervent fans - a record-shattering feat that marks the largest-ever stadium audience for an Indian artist in the history of India. This landmark moment not only celebrates the genius of A.R. Rahman, but also elevates India's stature on the global stage of live music experiences with an Indian artist.

Despite the intense Mumbai heat wave on May 3rd, 'The Wonderment Tour' is a testament to Percept Live's unwavering commitment to audience comfort, safety, and well-being. With fans traveling from every corner of India, spanning generations and geographies, meticulous, future-forward planning has been implemented to ensure a seamless and elevated experience for all. From free water stations, to a thoughtfully curated F&B experience featuring nutritionally balanced options designed to keep guests refreshed and energized throughout the evening, every detail has been designed to help guests stay cool, energized, and immersed in the magic of the evening.

Operational logistics have been executed with great precision by Percept Live. From the moment guests arrive, best-in-class global SOPs have been deployed, spanning ample parking facilities, seamless entry management, crowd flow, multi-layered safety and security protocols, spotless restroom availability, and fully equipped medical facilities to ensure prompt assistance in case of emergencies. Every aspect has been engineered to accommodate the movement and care of 50,000 attendees with assiduousness.

The grandeur extends to the superlative production as well. A staggering 12,000 sq. ft. LED canvas will transform the stage into a living, breathing work of art, offering an anamorphic visual marvel that will bring Rahman's sonic world to life. World-class sound engineers have reimagined the auditory experience with cutting-edge technology, crafting a state-of-the-art audio experience tailored to the vast open-air setting. Every note, beat, and nuance will be preserved with absolute clarity, ensuring that no part of the music is lost to the outdoor environs.

Said Ashwwin Mukundan, Business Head, Percept Live, "Executing a show of this magnitude goes far beyond stage and sound. It's about understanding the nuances of audience experience, artist comfort, technological precision, and world-class infrastructure. Every detail, from crowd logistics and climate-sensitive planning to immersive content and acoustics, has been meticulously curated to global standards. At Percept Live, we take immense pride in presenting India's finest talent, like the legendary A.R. Rahman, to the world with the grandeur they deserve. With 'The Wonderment Tour', we aren't just hosting a concert, we are committed to delivering a world-class experience that places Indian artistry confidently on the global stage."

Said Karan Singh, Director, Percept Live, "At Percept Live, we've always believed in pushing the boundaries of live entertainment. With decades of experience in conceptualizing and producing some of Asia's largest live music festivals, like Sunburn, Bollyboom and EPL, we understand the pulse of the audience, the precision required to manage massive infrastructure, and the finesse needed to work with the biggest artists in the world. The fact that a global icon like A.R. Rahman entrusted us with creation of the Wonderment Intellectual Property and the management of its world premiere, is a true testament to the credibility, scale, and creative vision that Percept Live brings to the table. We don't just organize events ... we create landmark experiences that resonate with millions around the world."

And yet, this is only the beginning. The Wonderment Tour serves as the spectacular launchpad for Percept Live's bold new vision - a monumental series of world-class productions that will spotlight the finest Indian and international talent. With a dynamic roadmap that stretches across India, neighboring countries, and overseas destinations, Percept Live is set to usher in a golden era of live entertainment, seamlessly blending cultural richness with cutting-edge innovation. Each upcoming show promises to be a landmark event, a larger-than-life celebration of music, movement, and imagination, destined to captivate audiences across continents.

Harindra Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Percept Limited said, "Percept Live is making its comeback in a bold new avatar - one that reflects the evolving aspirations of today's audiences and the spirit of a self-reliant India. Inspired by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's visionary call to position India as the global epicentre of art, culture, and creativity, and to fuel the nation's 'Content Economy,' we are proud to spearhead this movement from the heart of the country's economic capital. With 'The Wonderment Tour', we're not just hosting a concert - we're setting a new benchmark in live entertainment with the biggest and best act ever staged in India's history. Backed by deep research, innovation, and an unwavering passion for the arts, Percept Live is committed to elevating Indian artistry onto the global stage with the scale, ambition, and sophistication it deserves. This is more than a comeback ... it's a renaissance. As we move forward, Percept Live will continue to grow from strength to strength, breaking new ground and delivering iconic world-class, live entertainment experiences that reflect the pride, power, and potential of New India."

As the curtain rises on May 3, 2025, at DY Patil Stadium a night of magic, music, and memories will unfold - a night where history will once again be made by Percept Live. The Wonderment Tour is not just a concert; it is a revolution in live performance, a testament to dreams realized on a colossal scale, and the sheer power of Indian talent. And as Mumbai becomes the epicenter of this extraordinary journey, the world will watch in awe, wonder, and celebration.

Percept Live, established in the year 2012, is the live entertainment division of Percept Limited. It owns and manages all the Intellectual Properties created in the Live Entertainment, Sports, Fashion, Digital and Media space. Percept has been in the 'Ideas' business for the past 41 years and has been instrumental in creating many legendary 'Intellectual Properties' in the past for its clients. The creation of a dedicated 'Intellectual Properties' business was but a further extension to Percept's existing knowledge and expertise in the Entertainment, Media and Communications domain with a vision to convert path breaking innovative ideas into Assets in order to create long term value for all its Stakeholders.

Intellectual Properties owned by Percept Live

- Bollyboom - the world's first and biggest Bollywood Dance Music Festival offering lifestyle entertainment experiences encompassing multi-format Live Music Events, Clubs, Lounges, F&B and Merchandize

- EPL (Eat Play Love) - a multi-cultural Festival of Food, Music and Art for the entire family

- Windsong - an exclusive outdoor Adventure Music Festival focused on storytelling through the vibrant and diverse platform of Music and Arts

- IMS (India Model Search) - India's first and only transparent model search platform that provides equal opportunity to all aspiring fashion models

- XCC (Xtreme Combat Championship) - a Fight Night competition showcasing multi-gender fights in various categories, along with a 360-degree entertainment experience including F&B, fashion and music

Percept Live is a Percept company. Percept is at an enviable leadership position in the Entertainment, Media and Communications domain with a team of over 150 people and 28 offices across India.

