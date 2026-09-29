Percept Live Unveils the Debut Edition of 'Aaj ka Scene'

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Percept Live has announced the launch of ‘Aaj Ka Scene’, its newest original Intellectual Property celebrating the energy, creativity and culture of hip-hop. The debut edition of this new youth-focused property will take place on 31 October and 1 November 2026 at Phoenix Marketcity at Kurla, Mumbai, bringing together established artists, emerging talent and the next generation of hip-hop creators on one dynamic platform.

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Percept Live’s 'Aaj Ka Scene' Early Bird Tickets are Live

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Designed as more than a music festival, Aaj Ka Scene is a bespoke cultural IP that brings together the many dimensions of hip-hop – from Rap, Beatboxing and Breaking to graffiti, streetwear and creator culture. Across two days, the property will bring established names and emerging talent together through live performances, competitions, workshops, creator interactions, games and immersive experiences.

Built as a dynamic platform for participation, discovery and expression, the festival gives artists an opportunity to showcase their craft while inviting audiences to experience, engage with and become part of the culture. From aspiring performers and young creators to Gen Z audiences who live and breathe hip-hop, Aaj Ka Scene is where talent meets opportunity, community meets culture, and the next wave gets its moment in the spotlight.

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At the heart of Aaj Ka Scene is a powerful live line-up featuring two artists who represent the energy and evolution of contemporary Indian hip-hop. The festival kicks off on Saturday, 31 October with Sambata, bringing his distinctive rap style, lyrical energy and strong connection with Mumbai’s underground hip-hop movement to the Aaj Ka Scene stage. Known for his authentic street voice and raw, uncompromising energy, Sambata is set to ignite Day 1 and get the scene moving.

On Sunday, 1 November, Karma takes over the stage, bringing the sharp lyricism, storytelling and infectious energy that have made him one of the prominent voices of India’s new-age hip-hop movement. With a sound that resonates strongly with a generation that sees hip-hop as a powerful form of expression, Karma is set to close the Mumbai debut edition on a high.

Together, the two artists bring two distinct sounds, styles and perspectives to Aaj Ka Scene, reflecting the diversity and evolution of India’s hip-hop culture.

But Aaj Ka Scene is not just about who is on stage. It is about who gets discovered next. The festival will put some of India’s most exciting hip-hop disciplines under the spotlight through competitions and showcases spanning Rap, Dance, Beatboxing, Breaking and DJ Culture. For aspiring rappers, dancers, beatboxers, DJs, graffiti artists, creators and culture enthusiasts, Aaj Ka Scene is designed to be more than a weekend out. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to step forward, show up and get seen.

That journey begins even before the festival, with Aaj Ka Scene opening its doors to emerging talent through a digital talent hunt promoted across communities, social media and multiple digital platforms. Aspiring performers can submit a two-minute video across five competition categories -Dance, Rap, Beatboxing, DJing and B-Boying. Entry is Rs. 500 across categories, while Group Dance is Rs. 1,000 for teams of up to 10 members. Importantly, there is no fee to audition - only shortlisted participants pay the entry fee, which also serves as their day pass to the festival. From these entries, organisers and judges will select top performers to take the stage across the two-day festival, battling one-on-one in their respective disciplines, with the last one standing taking the title. The competition will be judged by established artists and credible professionals from each field, while the DJ category gets an added edge with Pioneer, the globally recognised professional DJ equipment brand, as its partner.

But the real prize extends far beyond the trophy. Aaj Ka Scene is designed to give emerging talent a stage today, and a pathway to more stages tomorrow. Winners will get the opportunity to collaborate with established artists and be considered for performance opportunities at future events in their respective disciplines, giving them the chance to turn a breakthrough moment at Aaj Ka Scene into a continuing journey. In that sense, the festival is not simply discovering talent …it is creating opportunities for the next wave of artists to be seen, heard and move forward.

The judging panel will bring together many respected names from multiple genres spanning Hip-Hop, Rap, DJing, Beatbox. Dance and B-Boying. With experienced voices from the culture evaluating emerging talent, Aaj Ka Scene creates a credible platform where skills can be tested, talent can be recognized and the next generation can make its mark.

Aaj Ka Scene will be transforming Phoenix Marketcity into an immersive celebration of hip-hop culture, with experience zones, games, on-ground activations, F&B experiences, creator interactions and community-led programming designed to keep audiences engaged beyond the main stage. From getting into the action to discovering new artists, meeting creators, participating in games and contests, or simply soaking up the atmosphere, every part of the festival is designed to feel participatory, unexpected and unmistakably street.

The festival will also take the experience beyond the venue through college outreach, pre-event contests, giveaways and youth-focused engagement, bringing Aaj Ka Scene directly to the audiences who are shaping the culture today.

Nikhil Uniyal, Business Head, Percept Live, said “Aaj Ka Scene is our way of giving Mumbai’s hip-hop community a stage that matches the scale of its talent. This isn’t just a festival, it’s a platform where the next generation of artists, dancers and creators get to be seen, heard and celebrated on their own terms. As a new live IP from Percept Live, we wanted to create something bespoke to the culture - a platform that is immersive, participative and genuinely driven by talent. A key part of our vision is also to create a Regional Artist Platform. Our ambition is to build Aaj Ka Scene into a larger cultural movement, taking the IP to audiences and hip-hop communities across India in the coming editions.”

Sonal Shah, Head – Brand Partnership and Sponsorship Sales, Percept Live said, “Aaj Ka Scene is a fresh, culturally relevant IP with enormous potential to connect youth brands with the audiences they want to influence. Its biggest strength is that it brings together music, street culture, creativity and fresh talent in one immersive environment – creating genuine opportunities for brands to engage, not just advertise. With its scope for bespoke experiences, creator-led content and talent discovery, we see Aaj Ka Scene evolving into a strong youth platform that can scale across cities and categories. As the Co-Presenting Partner, Breezer Bold will be integrated into this cultural ecosystem through a combination of on-ground brand experiences, audience engagement and content opportunities, creating meaningful visibility and relevance around the moments that matter to the community. It is this ability to build the brand into the experience, rather than simply place it within the event, that makes Aaj Ka Scene a compelling platform for youth-focused brand partnerships.”

Aaj Ka Scene is presented in association with Breezer Bold as its Co-Presenting Partner, and No Nazar as the official Style Partner.

The debut edition of Aaj Ka Scene takes place on 31 October – 1 November 2026 at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, Mumbai, from 1:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Tickets are priced between Rs. 799 and Rs. 2,499 and are available through Sort My Scene. And that’s not all …some of the earliest ticket buyers are already in for a surprise, with many more unexpected rewards and surprises waiting to unfold along the way.

From discovering new talent and experiencing live performances to competing, creating, connecting and simply soaking in the culture, Aaj Ka Scene is set to become Mumbai’s go-to destination for everything hip-hop. A place where the culture comes alive, the community comes together and there’s always something new to discover.

About Percept Live

Percept Live, established in the year 2012, is a leading Live Media company, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Percept Limited, that offers both live and online immersive, entertaining and experiential platforms to enable brands actively engage with millions of consumers and increase their overall brand experience and impact. Each Percept Live Intellectual Property has been curated to cater to diverse consumer segments and offers brands a unique, immersive, experiential platform that are larger-than-life, multi-sensory and memorable experiences around the year, across geographies.

Intellectual Properties owned by Percept Live:

• Bollyboom – World’s first and biggest Bollywood Dance Music IP, presenting a scintillating blend of music, dance and lifestyle entertainment experiences encompassing multi-format Live Music Events, Clubs, Lounges, F&B and Merchandize

• Eat Play Love – India’s first bespoke multi-city, multi-cultural Food, Music & Art Festival for the entire family reflecting the amazing diversity and vibrant spirit of India

• Windsong – an exclusive Weekend Outdoor Adventure Music Festival featuring a wide genre of live unplugged music artists, camping, nature, travel, F&B and activities for the adventure enthusiast

• IMS (India Model Search) – India's first and only transparent model search platform offering an equal opportunity to all aspiring fashion models pan-India, inclusive of grooming, nurturing, representing & managing talent, and generation of domestic & global modeling opportunities

• XCC (Xtreme Combat Championship) – India’s first competitive Fight Night sports extravaganza featuring multi-genre Live Fights, Fashion & Entertainment with various lifestyle offerings spanning Gyms, Health Clubs, Health Foods & Beverages, and Action Wear

Percept Live is a Percept company. With a team of over 150 people and 20 offices pan India, Percept is at an enviable leadership position in the Entertainment, Media and Communications domain.

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