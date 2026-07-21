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Home / Business / Perfetti Van Melle India, MD, Nikhil Sharma Calls for India's Shift from Volume to Value Creation at GoaFest 2026

Perfetti Van Melle India, MD, Nikhil Sharma Calls for India's Shift from Volume to Value Creation at GoaFest 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 10:43 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

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New Delhi [India], July 21: As reforms such as GST and labour codes strengthen collaboration between industry and government, India's next phase of growth will depend on innovation, premiumisation and building globally competitive brands, said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India, during his panel discussion at GoaFest 2026 on "Resetting Brand India." Drawing on Perfetti Van Melle India's three-decade journey, Nikhil highlighted that the country's next growth chapter will be driven by value creation through long term investment in innovation and brands rooted in deep Indian consumer insights.

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The discussion brought together industry leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs and creative professionals to explore the evolving business landscape and the future of Brand India. During the discussion, Nikhil emphasised that while India has emerged as one of the world's largest consumption markets, businesses must now focus on creating greater value through innovation rather than competing solely on affordability. He noted that building globally admired Indian brands will require long term investments in research and development, greater confidence in premium offerings and sustained collaboration between industry and government to enable innovation at scale.

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The panel discussion was moderated by Padmaja Joshi, Managing Editor, NDTV, and featured Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India, alongside Padma Shri Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, Omnicom Advertising India and Chairman, Prasar Bharati, and Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Chairman, Paheli India Foundation and former Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog. Together, the panellists explored the intersection of business, government policy, culture and creativity in shaping India's global narrative while offering diverse perspectives on the country's future growth trajectory.

Speaking about the session, Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India, said, "India has built an extraordinary growth story by making products affordable and accessible at scale. The reforms we have seen over the last decade, particularly around GST and labour codes, have strengthened the dialogue between industry and government and created a more collaborative environment for business. As we look ahead, our next phase of growth must be driven by value creation through innovation, premiumisation and long-term investment in R&D. We need to move beyond thinking only about what consumers can afford today and create products and brands that consumers actively aspire to own. Building globally admired Indian brands will require enduring partnership, confidence in innovation and a shared ambition to compete on the global stage while remaining deeply rooted in Indian consumer insights."

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Echoing this sentiment, Prasoon Joshi spoke about India's growing cultural self-belief and authentic storytelling, while Dr. Rajiv Kumar underscored the importance of globally ambitious businesses, entrepreneurship and stronger alliance amongst the industry, academia and think tanks to drive innovation and global competitiveness.

The discussion reinforced that India's next growth story will be defined not only by economic expansion but by its ability to build globally respected brands, foster meaningful innovation and create continued consumer trust. As one of India's leading confectionery companies, Perfetti Van Melle India remains committed to contributing to this journey through consumer centric innovation, culturally relevant brands and sustained dialogue with the government in helping shape the future of Brand India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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