Perfusion Scientists' Grand Gathering at Yashobhoomi: Why is the Demand for Clinical Perfusionists in Cardiac Care Increasing?

New Delhi [India], February 24: The Indian Society of Extra-Corporeal Technology (ISECT) is celebrating its 25th Silver Jubilee National Conference (ISECTCON 2025) this year. The grand event is being held at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, Delhi, from February 21 to February 22. Over 1,200 clinical perfusionists, more than 1,000 perfusion science students, doctors, researchers, and leading figures from the medical industry have gathered for this occasion.

This year's ISECTCON 2025 theme is "Holding Breath and Heartbeat to Celebrate Life." The event aims to set new standards in the field of extracorporeal technology, including ECMO, cardiac surgery, and critical care.

"Perfusionists are professionals who operate life-support systems during heart and lung surgeries. Their role has been crucial, especially during severe health crises like COVID-19," said a senior conference representative.

ISECTCON 2025 has emerged as a vital platform to connect perfusionists and medical experts, paving the way for advancements in healthcare technology and patient care in India.

Ravindra Pal Singh, Organizing Secretary of ISECTCON 2025, Delhi NCR, stated, "This conference is a testament to the growing importance of perfusionists. We are proud to provide a platform for professionals to exchange knowledge and enhance their skills."

Who is a Clinical Perfusionist?

A clinical perfusionist is a healthcare specialist who operates the heart-lung machine during cardiac surgery. When a patient's heart is temporarily stopped during an operation, this machine ensures continuous blood circulation and oxygen supply in the body.

"Clinical perfusionists play a critical role in life-saving procedures and are part of a rapidly growing profession," stated a leading cardiac surgeon at the event.

For students interested in both medicine and technology and passionate about saving lives, this is a highly promising career option.

Why is the Demand for Perfusionists Increasing?

1. Rise in Heart Diseases: Due to unhealthy lifestyles and stress, cardiac diseases are becoming more common, increasing the need for surgeries. "Today, more people require cardiac surgeries than ever before, making perfusionists indispensable," said a medical expert.

2. Advancements in Medical Science: New surgical techniques require more skilled perfusionists.

3. Shortage of Trained Professionals: There is a lack of trained perfusionists, leading to high job opportunities in this field. "The gap between demand and availability of perfusionists needs urgent attention," noted a healthcare industry leader.

4. Global Demand: Perfusionists are in high demand in countries like the USA, Canada, and Europe.

Mr. Vishwanath Sharma, President of ISECT, emphasized, "Our goal is to advance perfusion technology and raise awareness about this critical profession. ISECTCON 2025 is proving to be a great success, and we look forward to more progress in the future."

Special Guests and Key Speakers

The conference is graced by distinguished personalities, including Delhi Western MP and Uttam Nagar MLA Pawan Sharma. Other notable speakers include:

- Dr. Udgeet Dhir - Senior Director, CTVS, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram

- Dr. Anand Kumar - Senior Director, Anesthesiology, CTVS, Fortis

Mr. Ravindra Pal Singh, Organizing Secretary of ISECTCON 2025, remarked, "Through this conference, we aim to connect perfusionists with new research and technological advancements, strengthening this profession further."

Mr. U. Chippa, General Secretary of ISECT, added, "Adapting to and implementing changes in perfusion technology is our primary focus. ISECTCON 2025 is a significant step in this direction."

A Milestone in Perfusion Technology

ISECTCON 2025 has created valuable opportunities for discussion, knowledge exchange, and networking among perfusionists from across the country. This conference underscores the importance of adopting the latest technological advancements in perfusion care, paving the way for a brighter future in healthcare.

