Perplexity CEO announces rollout of hybrid compute feature for Mac application

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Artificial intelligence firm Perplexity is introducing hybrid compute for all users of its Mac application, enabling tasks to be divided between cloud infrastructure and local devices to protect sensitive records.

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The announcement comes directly from Perplexity co-founder and chief executive officer Aravind Srinivas, who outlined the company's push toward on-device processing on Tuesday.

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"We're introducing hybrid compute for all users of the Perplexity Mac app," Srinivas said on X.

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"This will allow Computer to orchestrate local models that can run locally on Mac, particularly for agent steps involving sensitive and private files (eg your bloodwork, tax returns, litigation, etc)," he added.

Srinivas noted the distinction between existing setups and the new mechanism, highlighting technical and privacy considerations across hardware environments.

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"Most AI agent apps don't differentiate between native and web-based runtimes when using cloud-based agents," Srinivas stated.

"Mac offers a big opportunity to move token consumption to Apple Silicon (with no price paid for tokens consumed locally) and protect user privacy," he added. "Hybrid compute combines the best of cloud-based frontier models and a privacy-protecting local runtime."

Srinivas also confirmed that the underlying safety infrastructure is being made public.

"We're also open-sourcing the PII classifier that we use for deciding when to send the workload to the local model in the hybrid compute setup," he stated.

According to the company, frontier reasoning, web searches, and planning execute in the cloud, while local models handle confidential records, protected files, and on-device actions. The division operates through a dedicated privacy gate on the machine, which scans files for personal identifiers such as government identity cards, financial account numbers, and credentials before information moves outwards. This gate can mask details, retain records on the device, decline tasks, or prompt the user for explicit approval.

The system addresses regulatory and confidentiality requirements across several commercial sectors, including finance, legal services, and advertising.

For instance, an investment team can gather public filings in the cloud while cross-referencing non-public transaction data on the local hardware, whereas legal practitioners can examine case law online while maintaining client-privileged files solely on the local drive.

For organizational deployments, enterprise administrators gain centralized controls to establish rules governing file containment, data masking, and user consent, alongside audit mechanisms that track data movements. Users can also issue queries remotely via an iPhone to trigger tasks on their Mac hardware.

The hybrid capability is available to Pro, Max, and Enterprise subscribers. The deployment launches with three compact local models: Gemma 4 E4B, Qwen3.6 35B-A3B, and a proprietary Perplexity model.

Operational requirements specify an Apple silicon Mac operating on macOS 15 or later, equipped with a minimum of 24 gigabytes of unified memory. (ANI)

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