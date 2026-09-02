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Home / Business / PertSol Achieves CMMI® Level 5 Appraisal Across Engineering and Support Operations

PertSol Achieves CMMI® Level 5 Appraisal Across Engineering and Support Operations

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ANI
Updated At : 04:52 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: Validating that our post-deployment customer support is built to the exact same global standard as our platform engineering.

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Pert Telecom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (PertSol) today announced that it has been appraised at CMMI® Maturity Level 5, the highest maturity rating in the global CMMI standard. The appraisal reflects the company's commitment to maintaining rigorous quality standards across both product engineering and long-term customer support.

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Appraised by Univate Solutions under Appraisal #83851 (valid through August 4, 2029), the assessment covered two divisions:

* Product and Solutions Development Division -- appraised at Maturity Level 5 for Development (CMMI-DEV), covering the engineering of PertSol's Lawful Interception, Centralized Monitoring Centre, Location Intelligence and Public Warning platforms.

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* IT, Product and Application Support Service Division -- appraised at Maturity Level 5 for Services (CMMI-SVC), covering how PertSol's product offerings are maintained and supported after deployment.

This outcome follows PertSol's CMMI Level 3 benchmark in March 2025 and reflects a sustained investment in process improvement across both divisions.

CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance, and aligning operations to business goals. An appraisal at Maturity Level 5 indicates an organization performing at an "optimizing" level, one that measures how its processes perform and uses that data to improve them.

"Handing over a system isn't the end of our work, it's just the start. Our customers count on us for the long haul, which is why engineering quality and ongoing support matter equally to us. Earning CMMI Maturity Level 5 across both development and services reflects our commitment to total operational excellence, giving our clients complete confidence in the product we deliver."

-- Mitesh Vageriya, CEO, Pert Telecom Solutions

About PertSol

Founded in 2014, PertSol is a leading pioneer in next-generation Telecom, Intelligence, and Security Solutions. We enable Intelligence and Law Enforcement Agencies, Defence, Communication Service Providers, and Emergency & Public Warning Service Providers to navigate their security and investigations.

To know more about PertSol and its solutions, visit:

www.pertsol.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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