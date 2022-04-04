Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre

New Delhi, April 4
Petrol and diesel prices were on Monday hiked by 40 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 8.40 per litre.
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre as against Rs 103.41 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 94.67 per litre to Rs 95.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.
Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state, depending upon the incidence of local taxation.
This is the 12th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month-long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.
In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 8.40 per litre.
