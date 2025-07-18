Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], July 18 (ANI): In a veiled take on the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, Union petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Puri reiterated that petrol and diesel prices in non-BJP states are ruling above that of BJP-run states.

Speaking in Durgapur, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside on the dais, Minister Puri said petrol and diesel prices are Rs 7-8 per litre lower in BJP-ruled states.

"Our government under PM Modi did not allow fuel prices to rise. In November 2021, May 2022, and March 2024, the central government reduced cess on petrol and diesel, cumulatively by Rs 13 and Rs 16," the minister said

"On top of that, our BJP-ruled states also reduced VAT on fuel. In BJP states, petrol and diesel prices are ruling Rs 7-8 per litre lower than non-BJP states," Minister Puri added, without naming any particular states or their leaders.

He also lauded PM Modi's leadership, highlighting India's remarkable economic growth.

"When PM Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, India was the 10th largest economy and today, under your leadership, we have become the fourth largest economy. In a few months, we will become the third-largest economy in the world," said Puri.

He also highlighted PM Modi's development work in West Bengal. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over ₹5,000 crore. These development projects are expected to have a significant impact on West Bengal's economy and quality of life.

Minister Puri and several of his colleagues in the Union Cabinet, as well as other BJP leaders, have in the past also raised the issue of high fuel prices in non-BJP-ruled states.

"Today is a historic day for the development of West Bengal as PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 5000 crore. This will give a huge boost to the development of West Bengal,

In a major boost to Oil and Gas infrastructure in the region, Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Bankura and Purulia district of West Bengal worth around Rs 1,950 crore. It will provide PNG connections to households, commercial establishments and industrial customers, and provide CNG at the retail outlets and also create employment opportunities in the region.

Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation Durgapur to Kolkata section (132 Km) of Durgapur-Haldia Natural Gas Pipeline, which has been laid as a part of ambitious Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra Pipeline also known as Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga (PMUG) Project.

The Durgapur to Kolkata section worth over Rs 1,190 crore is passing through the districts of Purba Bardhman, Hooghly and Nadia in West Bengal. The pipeline provided direct and indirect employment during its implementation phase and will now facilitate supply of natural gas to lakhs of households in the region.

In line with his commitment to clean air and health security for all, Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation Retrofitting Pollution Control System-Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) of Durgapur Steel Thermal Power Station and Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station of Damodar Valley Corporation, worth over Rs 1,457 crore. It will benefit the region by supporting cleaner energy production and creating employment opportunities in the region.

Boosting rail infrastructure in the region, Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation the doubling of Purulia - Kotshila Rail Line (36 KM) in Purulia worth over Rs 390 crore. It will improve rail connectivity between industries from Jamshedpur, Bokaro and Dhanbad with Ranchi and Kolkata and efficient movement of goods trains, reducing travel time and improving logistics for industries and businesses.

Prime Minister also inaugurated two road over bridges (ROBs) constructed under Setu Bharatam Programme, worth over Rs 380 crore, at Topsi and Pandabeshwar in Paschim Bardhaman. It will improve connectivity and also help in preventing accidents on Railway level crossings. (ANI)

