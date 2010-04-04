Petrol price hiked by 30 paise a litre, sixth increase in a week

New Delhi, March 28
Petrol price was hiked on Monday by 30 paise a litre, and diesel by 35 paise a litre.
This is the sixth increase in a week taking the total hike to Rs 4-4.10 per litre.
Earlier, the price increase was on hold owing to the elections in five states.
