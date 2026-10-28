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Home / Business / Petroleum Ministry frees 3.42 lakh sq ft of space, earns Rs 49.46 crore from scrap disposal

Petroleum Ministry frees 3.42 lakh sq ft of space, earns Rs 49.46 crore from scrap disposal

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ANI
Updated At : 10:17 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and its central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) have freed 3.42 lakh square feet of space and generated Rs 49.46 crore through scrap and e-waste disposal under Special Campaign 6, exceeding the campaign's revenue target by 20.63 per cent.

According to a statement issued by the ministry on Wednesday, the space freed under the campaign increased 13.20 per cent from 3.03 lakh square feet achieved in the previous year.

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The ministry and its oil and gas CPSEs generated Rs 49.46 crore against a target of Rs 41 crore through the disposal of scrap and electronic waste, achieving 120.63 per cent of the target.

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The campaign focuses on cleanliness, efficient record management, disposal of scrap and e-waste, and optimum utilisation of office space across the ministry and its associated organisations.

The ministry said the progress reflected its efforts to promote cleanliness, ensure the scientific disposal of scrap and e-waste, and improve administrative efficiency across the oil and gas sector.

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As part of the initiative, the ministry is continuing to monitor progress and has encouraged its organisations to intensify efforts towards meeting their assigned targets. It has also emphasised responsible e-waste disposal and the maintenance of cleanliness at offices and installations.

Special Campaign 6 seeks to strengthen administrative functioning by improving record management, clearing unused materials and making better use of available office space.

The initiative also reinforces the ministry's focus on Swachhata and environmental responsibility across its organisations.

The latest figures show that the ministry and its CPSEs have exceeded both the previous year's achievement in space utilisation and the revenue target set for scrap disposal under the campaign. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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