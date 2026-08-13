Petronet LNG Q1FY27 standalone PBT, PAT jump 33% YoY on commercial, operational efficiency

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Petronet LNG reported a 33 per cent year-on-year increase in its standalone profit before tax (PBT) for Q1 FY27 according to a company statement.

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The company's PBT stood at Rs 1,514 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 1,136 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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Likewise, its standalone profit after tax (PAT) rose to Rs 1,133 crore in Q1 FY27, up 33 per cent YoY, compared with Rs 851 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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"The growth in financial performance in the current quarter was achieved due to commercial and operational efficiency," it said.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, Dahej terminal processed 192 TBTU of LNG, compared with 207 TBTU in the year-ago quarter and 201 TBTU in the previous quarter, it said. Furthermore, Dahej Terminal's capacity utilisation stood at 66 per cent in the current quarter, compared with 92 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year and 90 per cent in the previous quarter.

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"At overall company level, the capacity utilization in the current quarter stood at 58% as against 76% in both corresponding and previous quarter," Petronet noted.

As per the release, the company processed 207 TBTU of LNG during Q1 FY27, down from the corresponding quarter last year.

"The overall LNG volume processed by the Company in the current quarter was 207 TBTU, as against 220 TBTU and 219 TBTU in the corresponding and previous quarters respectively," it noted.

Following the commissioning of the regasification expansion project, Dahej Terminal's nameplate capacity increased to 22.5 MMTPA from 17.5 MMTPA. Consequently, capacity utilisation for the current quarter has been calculated based on the revised capacity of 22.5 MMTPA.

The stock closed at Rs 277.20, down -2.45 points or -0.88 per cent on Wednessday against the previous close of Rs 279.65 per share. (ANI)

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