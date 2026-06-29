Pets Are Shaping Workplace Culture at Mars Pet Nutrition India

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New Delhi [India], June 29: At Mars Pet Nutrition India, pets are not occasional visitors to the office. They are part of the everyday culture, bringing warmth into corridors, joy into busy days, and a living connection to the company's purpose.

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Commenting on the initiative, Manish Syag, Managing Director, Mars Pet Nutrition India, said, "At Mars Pet Nutrition India, pets are at the centre of what we do every single day. Our purpose of creating A Better World for Pets comes alive through our brands, our campaigns and, most meaningfully, through the culture we build inside our own workplace. Our office in India has always welcomed pets, and Maya and Mia, our two pet associates, remind us of our purpose every single day. They bring people together, create moments of joy, and keep us deeply connected to the reason we exist as a pet nutrition business."

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That purpose comes alive every day through Maya and Mia, Mars Pet Nutrition India's two adopted pet associates.

Maya's story began when she was adopted into the Mars Pet Nutrition India family and made the office her home. What started as an act of care soon became something much larger. Maya became part of the rhythm of the workplace, greeting associates, bringing teams together, encouraging moments of pause and reminding everyone of the powerful bond between people and pets. Over time, she became a daily expression of Mars Pet Nutrition India's purpose, not just a companion in the office but a much loved pet associate.

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More recently, Mia was also adopted into the Mars Pet Nutrition India family, adding even more warmth, energy and joy to the workplace. Together, Maya and Mia are living reminders of why Mars Pet Nutrition India exists: to create A Better World for Pets.

This year, Bring Your Pet to Work Day celebrations turned that everyday belief into a full workplace takeover.

From workstations to LinkedIn profiles, pets took over Mars Pet Nutrition India. In the office, they joined associates across workspaces, sparked conversations, became instant mood lifters, and brought teams together through moments of joy, play and connection. The day was filled with the kind of energy only pets can create: spontaneous, warm, playful and deeply human.

The takeover also came alive on LinkedIn, where Mars Pet Nutrition India associates handed over their professional profiles to their pets. Profile photos were replaced. Professional identities were reimagined. Job titles got a four legged upgrade.

Across the Mars Pet Nutrition India network, pets introduced themselves as Chief Barketing Officers, Treat Acquisition Experts, Chief Entertainment Officers, Chief Executive Floof Officers and Global Leads for Food Detection and Recovery. Through these pet personas, associates celebrated the often unseen role pets play in their lives as companions, stress busters, routine setters, joy givers and silent supporters behind every workday.

The LinkedIn takeover was more than a playful digital moment. It was a creative expression of a deeper truth: while people bring their professional selves to work, pets often help them bring their best selves to work.

Mars Pet Nutrition's recent Pet Friendly Advantage 2026 Workplace Report, based on a survey of more than 16,000 workers across 16 European markets, reinforces this shift. The research found that 55% of workers would consider switching jobs if it meant they could bring their pets to work, while 81% said pets create a more relaxed workplace atmosphere. The findings point to a growing global belief that pet friendly workplaces can positively influence wellbeing, culture, belonging and talent retention.

For Mars Pet Nutrition India, these insights are not theoretical. They reflect a culture the organisation has been living for years, one where pets are at the centre of what the business does every single day.

The initiative also connects with growing evidence around the positive impact pets have on everyday wellbeing. According to the Mars x Calm study in India, 93% of Indian pet parents say their pets encourage them to take breaks from work, 92% say pets help them unplug from screens, 88% say pets help reduce anxiety and overthinking, and 79% report a positive impact on their mental wellbeing.

Veronika Kraus, Director P&O, Mars Pet Nutrition India, added,"Culture is built through what people experience every day. At Mars Pet Nutrition India, pets are a natural part of that experience. They help associates connect more openly, bring warmth into the workplace and create small but powerful moments of belonging. Bring Your Pet to Work Day brought this alive beautifully in the office, and the LinkedIn takeover extended that same spirit online in a way that was joyful, authentic and deeply personal for our associates."

For associates, the day was both exciting and emotional. It gave pet parents an opportunity to bring an important part of their lives into the workplace, while also allowing colleagues to experience how pets can transform the mood, pace and energy of a shared space.

Sharing the experience, Jagadeesh Konathala, Chief Digital Information Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition, Rapid Growth Markets , said, "I am delighted to be part of an organization where pets are celebrated every day. At Mars Pet Nutrition India, we are in service of pets, not only through the right nutrition we create for them, but also by celebrating them and making them a meaningful part of our daily lives at work. I have brought my pet to work on multiple occasions, so today felt like another beautiful expression of a culture we already live every day. Watching pets take over our workstations and LinkedIn profiles was joyful, but it also reminded me why this workplace feels so special. Here, pets truly belong."

The initiative is part of Mars Pet Nutrition India's continued commitment to creating A Better World for Pets and setting an example for how pets can be meaningfully integrated into workplaces, not as a one day celebration, but as part of a more connected, empathetic and purpose led culture.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com

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