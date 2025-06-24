PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: In a strategic move set to redefine financial education in the country, veteran strategist and educator Puratan Bharti has officially launched the PFA Institute -- a cutting-edge institution dedicated to developing market-ready talent in quantitative finance, algorithmic trading, and financial analytics. Positioned at the intersection of finance and technology, PFA Institute is not just imparting knowledge; it is shaping the future of financial markets by training the next generation of high-performance professionals.

What makes PFA different? It's not just another finance classroom -- it's an immersive R&D hub wired directly into the pulse of real markets. Students collaborate on live strategies, code real-time systems, and test them before they ever hit a trade terminal.

Through strategic tie-ups with top FPI desks and algo trading firms, PFA isn't just placing students -- it's injecting talent into India's most competitive financial operations. The curriculum is sharp, relevant, and relentlessly practical:

* Technical + Fundamental Analysis

* Options Strategies -- from Basics to Pro-Level

* Quantitative Finance & Automated Systems

Recently, Upstox tapped PFA to run a flagship Options BootCamp, with Bharti himself leading sessions focused on live-market execution and tactical strategy design -- skills every trader needs in today's fast-moving landscape.

And it doesn't stop there.

Puratan Bharti, beyond his role at PFA, is actively shaping India's financial future. He:

* Feeds exclusive markets intelligence to PTI, powering coverage in Business Standard, Hindu Business Line, and other top financial dailies.

* Trains executives at major Government of India undertakings.

* Advises SIREN (Small Investors Rights Enforcement Network), a cross-sector think tank promoting investor transparency and fighting financial misinformation at scale.

"Markets today are live, intelligent ecosystems," says Bharti. "We don't just teach theory -- we build operators who can adapt and lead inside that ecosystem."

From the classroom to the policy table, PFA Institute is redefining what it means to be a modern finance professional in India. If you're a brokerage, policy body, or trading firm looking to collaborate -- now's the time.

Contact:

puratan@pfa.institute.in

puratanbharti@gmail.com

LinkedIn: PFA India

