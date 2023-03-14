Pfizer acquires Seagen for $43 bn

PTI

Washington, March 13

Pfizer will spend $43 billion to buy Seagen and deepen its reach into treating cancer. The pharmaceutical giant said on Monday it will pay $229 per Seagen share.

“Together, Pfizer and Seagen seek to accelerate the next generation of cancer breakthroughs and bring new solutions to patients by combining the power of Seagen’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology with the scale and strength of Pfizer’s capabilities and expertise,” Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr Albert Bourla said.