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Home / Business / PFMS recognised by UIDAI for fastest onboarding as Aadhaar Authentication User Agency

PFMS recognised by UIDAI for fastest onboarding as Aadhaar Authentication User Agency

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ANI
Updated At : 05:37 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The Public Financial Management System (PFMS), under the Office of the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), has been recognised by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for the fastest onboarding as an Aadhaar Authentication User Agency (AUA).

In a social media post, the Controller General of Accounts said the recognition reflects the commitment of its office and the PFMS team towards strengthening security and trust in India's digital financial architecture.

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It said, “Proud to share that PFMS, under O/o CGA, has been honoured by @UIDAI for the fastest onboarding as an Aadhaar Authentication User Agency (AUA), reflecting O/o CGA & its PFMS team’s commitment to strengthening security & trust in India’s digital financial architecture”.

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PFMS is a web-based financial management system developed and implemented by the Office of the CGA under the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance. It is used for government payments, fund-flow monitoring, accounting and financial reporting.

The system also serves as a channel for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), through which government benefits and subsidies are transferred electronically to beneficiaries.

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The latest recognition relates specifically to PFMS becoming an Aadhaar Authentication User Agency. Under UIDAI's authentication ecosystem, an AUA is a requesting entity that is authorised to use Aadhaar authentication services for verifying an individual's identity. Authentication can involve Aadhaar-based demographic information, biometrics or OTP, subject to the applicable framework.

However, the recognition highlights the integration of a key government financial platform into the Aadhaar authentication ecosystem.

PFMS already has an interface with banks and other financial systems and supports Aadhaar-linked payment validation as part of its broader payment infrastructure. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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