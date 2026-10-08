P&G and The Mclaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team announce partnership to drive consumer engagement across Asia Pacific

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 8: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) today announced a partnership with McLaren Racing to engage Formula 1 fans across Asia Pacific. Unveiled ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, the collaboration brings together two organisations committed to innovation, performance and creating meaningful connections.

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The partnership brings McLaren fans and P&G consumers across Asia Pacific together through co-branded products and other activations featuring brands such as Head & Shoulders and Oral-B.

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Innovation Meets a New Era of Fandom

P&G develops superior innovations that earn consumers' preference in everyday life, while McLaren Racing applies engineering excellence to compete at the forefront of motorsport. Both organisations focus on innovation, continuous improvement and high performance. Their partnership also reflects how people's engagement with brands and culture is evolving.

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Live sport remains one of the few experiences that commands attention at scale. Formula 1 fandom also extends beyond race weekends through streaming, social media, gaming, fashion and fan communities. Its growing, younger and more diverse audience gives P&G brands new ways to connect with consumers through relevant, participatory experiences rooted in shared passions.

"P&G and McLaren Racing share a relentless commitment to innovation and high performance," said Stanislav Vecera, President & CEO, P&G Asia Pacific. "Formula 1 and McLaren Racing brings together people who value technology, precision, progress and memorable experiences—qualities that also inspire P&G brands and the consumers we serve. Together, this shared passion enables us to drive meaningful innovation, deeper consumer engagement and category growth for our retail partners."

A Shared Commitment to Superior Performance

McLaren Mastercard F1 Team is one of Formula 1's most recognised teams, with a heritage shaped by engineering excellence, constant reinvention and competitive performance. Its global reach and highly engaged fan community make it a strong partner for P&G as the company brings elite innovation to consumers and creates new opportunities with retailers and other stakeholders.

"McLaren Racing and P&G share a culture of innovation, precision and continuous improvement," said Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing. "P&G's trusted brands are part of consumers' everyday lives, while McLaren Racing inspires our global fan base through performance, technology and teamwork. This partnership allows us to connect with fans in new ways and bring our audiences closer together."

From the precision of a Formula 1 car to everyday consumer products, innovation matters most when it delivers results people can see and feel. This partnership creates opportunities to engage both consumers and fans, support category growth with retail partners and demonstrate how collaboration between leading organisations can accelerate innovation.

About P&G

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 23 Formula 1 world championships, over 200 Formula 1 Grand Prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across three racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren Mastercard F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Scott Dixon, Felix Rosenqvist and Ryan Hunter-Reay, and F1 Academy with Driver Development Programme members Ella Lloyd and Ella Stevens.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing – Official Website

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