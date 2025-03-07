Phantom Digital Effects Announces Its Growth Trajectory

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: Phantom Digital Effects Limited (NSE:PHANTOMFX), a creative visual effects (VFX) studio, has announced a fundraise via a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of up to Rs80 Crand a preferential issue of fully convertible warrants aggregating Rs59.95 Cr. These strategic initiatives aim to strengthen the company's globalexpansion initiatives, technological innovation, AI integration, and to enhance operational capabilities to cater to the growing demand from Hollywood studios, OTT platforms, and the gaming industry, to invest in advanced visual effects (VFX) technologies and AI-driven production pipelines. As the company received strong interest from several institutional investors, this reaffirms confidence in our growth trajectory and market potential.

Key Details:

The Board has accorded to create, issue, offer and allot, on a preferential basis 24,27,000 fully convertible warrants at an issue price Rs247 per warrant, totalling Rs59.95 Cr. The list of allotees belonging to the 'Promoter' and 'Non-Promoter' Group categories are:

- Bejoy Arputharaj Sam Manohar (Promoter) - 5,00,000 warrants

- M/s Zeal Global Opportunities Fund (Public) - 7,50,000 warrants

- M/s Al Maha Investment Fund PCC - Onyx Strategy (Public) - 7,50,000 warrants

- M/s M7 Global Fund PCC - Cell Dewcap Fund (Public) - 4,27,000 warrants

Additionally, the company has also received an approval from the Board for raising funds up to Rs80 Cr via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in one or more tranches, subject to the shareholders and regulatory approvals.

Commenting on the development Bejoy Arputharaj S, Managing Director, Phantom Digital Effects Limited said, "Phantom Digital Effects is entering an exciting phase of growth, and these fundraising fuels our vision to set new benchmarks in the VFX industry. With the rising global demand for cutting-edge visual effects, this investment will accelerate our expansion, strengthen our creative and technological edge, and position us as a powerhouse in the digital entertainment space. The future of storytelling is evolving, and we are ready to lead the charge!

The strategic investments from marquee fund houses, including Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, AI Maha Investment Fund PCC - Onyx Strategy, and M7 Global Fund PCC - Cell Dewcap Fund, further validate the company's strong growth potential. These investors are investing in Phantom Digital Effects Ltd considering its credibility and market positioning, scale operations, advanced VFX technologies, and for the increasing global demand for high-quality digital effects."

