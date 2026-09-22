PharmEasy and Fever 104 FM Turn a Wordplay on ‘Fever’ Into a Monsoon Health Awareness Campaign

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 22: PharmEasy and Fever 104 FM have collaborated on a three-week public awareness campaign, ‘Operation Fever’, aimed at encouraging people to test for common monsoon-related illnesses rather than self-diagnosing symptoms as a routine viral fever.

Advertisement

The campaign, conducted across Mumbai and Bengaluru from August 11 to August 31, used a fictional investigation involving Fever 104 FM to draw attention to a common behaviour during the monsoon season — assuming that a fever will resolve on its own without determining its underlying cause.

Advertisement

The campaign began with PharmEasy issuing Fever 104 FM a mock ‘Public Health Notice’, citing the radio station’s association with the word ‘Fever’ and announcing an inspection. The initiative then unfolded through reaction films and on-air segments, with Fever 104 FM’s radio jockeys participating in the fictional investigation.

The storyline was eventually resolved through a ‘Fever Clearance Certificate’ issued to the station, stating that the fever was “entirely in the name and nothing more.”

Advertisement

Following the resolution of the campaign’s central premise, the collaboration shifted towards health awareness around monsoon illnesses. The campaign included conversations around common causes of fever, myth-busting content, information encouraging fever testing and contests designed to promote testing.

The central message of the campaign was “Is it just viral? Don’t guess. Test.” The campaign sought to address the tendency to assume that fever is simply seasonal or viral, despite illnesses such as dengue, malaria, typhoid and viral infections requiring different approaches to diagnosis and treatment.

Rather than beginning with conventional health messaging, the campaign used the name ‘Fever 104 FM’ as the starting point for a public-facing narrative before connecting the conversation to the importance of testing during the monsoon season.

The campaign was executed across radio and social media, with Fever 104 FM carrying the fictional investigation through its on-air programming and both partners extending the conversation through digital content.

Campaign performance figures, including cumulative social reach, views, shares, radio listenership and earned media or creator reactions, are currently to be provided by the Fever FM team.

Campaign Details:

- Campaign: Operation Fever

- Partners: PharmEasy and Fever 104 FM (HT Media)

- Markets: Mumbai and Bengaluru

- Duration: August 11 to August 31

- Campaign objective: Encourage testing and discourage self-diagnosis of monsoon-related fever

- Core message: “Is it just viral? Don’t guess. Test.”

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)