Pharmed Foundation announces "KK Aurora Light of Hope Fund" to support respiratory care for patients with rare diseases

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23 (ANI): Pharmed Foundation, the CSR arm of Pharmed Limited, on Tuesday announced the launch of the KK Aurora Light of Hope Fund, a corporate social responsibility programme instituted in memory of its Former Chairman Emeritus, Late Krishan Kumar Aurora.

Launched in association with the Organization for Rare Diseases India (ORD India), the programme seeks to address a critical gap faced by families affected by rare diseases during the post-hospital phase of treatment. Patients, particularly children, often require continued respiratory and supportive care after discharge from intensive care units, where access to essential medical equipment can be financially and logistically challenging.

According to a company statement, under the CSR programme, Pharmed Foundation will facilitate access to key respiratory and assistive medical devices, including non-invasive ventilation systems, oxygen therapy equipment, cough-assistance devices, and related technologies. These devices will be made available to eligible patients on a free or subsidised rental basis, subject to medical prescriptions, to support uninterrupted care and recovery at home. Over the next three years, the 'KK Aurora Light of Hope' programme will focus on beneficiaries across Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, enabling efficient coordination, effective device management, and timely support for patients and caregivers.

Sharing more details, Suneet Aurora, Chairman and Managing Director, Pharmed Limited, said, "Through the KK Aurora Light of Hope Fund, Pharmed Foundation is focused on ensuring that patients, particularly children living with rare diseases, have access to compassionate, affordable, and timely respiratory support when they need it most. By enabling continuity of care beyond ICU discharge in line with medical advice, the Fund seeks to ease the financial burden on families and enhance quality of life--an enduring value at the core of Pharmed's philosophy. Our collaboration with ORD India brings together complementary strengths, where Pharmed Foundation supports access to essential care while ORD India continues its vital work in advocacy and awareness for the rare disease community across India."

According to a company statement, this initiative is a significant step for Pharmed Foundation in deepening our social impact and providing vital support to those in need. It also recognizes the outstanding efforts of the Pulmonary teams at MHB and Baptist Hospitals, whose ongoing care for these children is truly commendable.

Data shared by ORD India reveals that rare diseases, though individually uncommon, collectively affect a significant population in India. With more than 7,000 identified rare diseases and an estimated 70 million people impacted nationwide, the burden continues to grow each year. Current estimates suggest that 1 in 20 Indians lives with a rare disease, many of which present early in life and require long-term respiratory and supportive care.

According to a company statement, Pharmed Foundation takes pride in undertaking such initiatives focused on community well-being, healthcare access, and long-term social impact. Through structured and sustainable CSR programmes, the Foundation works to address unmet needs and support vulnerable populations. The Organization for Rare Diseases India (ORD India) is a national umbrella organisation representing patients with rare diseases and works extensively to improve diagnosis, access to care, and long-term support for individuals and families affected by rare diseases.

According to a company statement, the KK Aurora Light of Hope Fund stands as a lasting tribute to his legacy, translating his values of empathy, leadership, and service. Renowned for his humility, grit, and transformative leadership, Krishan Kumar Aurora was a pioneer who dedicated his life to creating meaningful and lasting change in the Indian pharmaceutical industry. Under his stewardship, Pharmed became synonymous with innovation, quality, and excellence, earning widespread recognition and trust from healthcare providers across the country. (ANI)

