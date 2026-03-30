Philip Morris India Certified as a Great Place to Work for the Fifth Consecutive Year

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Philip Morris India Trading Private Limited (Formerly IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited) (PM India) has been recognized as a Great Place to Work 26-27 by the Great Places to Work Institute, for the fifth consecutive year. This certification reinforces PM India’s sustained commitment to fostering a progressive workplace culture and providing an outstanding employee experience.

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With a ‘People-First’ strategy, PM India remains committed to supporting the impact, growth, and well-being of its employees by providing the right environment, resources, and opportunities for career and professional development. At the foundation of PM India’s culture is the ‘PMI DNA’-We Care, We Are Better Together, We Are Game Changers, which shapes how teams collaborate, innovate, and lead.

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Under PM India’s Grow Talent Grow Business (GTGB) initiative, employees are encouraged to explore diverse career experiences, take on meaningful challenges, and access continuous learning opportunities aligned with their aspirations. With mobility as the cornerstone of growth, the organization offers cross-functional and cross-market opportunities, as well as global and regional exposure. This helps employees gain broad experience and multicultural perspectives, while also providing insight into the company’s long-term vision, ensuring personal growth is closely aligned with organizational goals.

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Navaneel Kar, Managing Director, PM India, said, “Being certified as a Great Place to Work is a proud moment for all of us. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to building a culture where our people feel valued, empowered and inspired to do their best work every day. We recognize the importance of creating a shared vision and purpose to fuel innovation and collaboration, enabling sustainable high performance. We aim to create an environment that supports employee wellbeing and helps them achieve both professional and personal fulfillment. At our core, we believe that when our employees thrive, our business thrives. This certification reinforces that we are on the right path, and it motivates us to continue investing in an environment anchored in trust, collaboration and growth.” Kingshuk Das, Director, People & Culture, PM India, said, “We are delighted to be certified as a Great Place to Work. This certification underscores our ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive culture, building capabilities, enhancing well-being, and creating meaningful opportunities for employees to shape and advance their careers. Building talent is fundamental to business success, and we remain dedicated to providing the right tools, resources, and opportunities that empower employees to co-create their own paths. The strength of our middle-management layer is pivotal to this agenda. They anchor our culture, drive operational excellence, and ensure that employees receive the guidance and support they need to thrive. In our journey toward a future-ready workforce, we remain committed to advancing internal upskilling initiatives and balancing them with strategic external hiring to bring in critical capabilities.” Philp Morris International (PMI) has been ranked among the top 10 companies in the WSJ Management Top 250 Annual Company Ranking. Furthermore, PMI has been recognized by the Top Employers Institute as a Global Top Employer for the tenth consecutive year, one of only 17 organizations worldwide to receive this distinction.

In addition to being certified as a Great Place to Work, PM India has earned the Top Employer certification for five consecutive years.

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About Philip Morris India Trading Private Limited (PM India) Philip Morris India Trading Private Limited (Formerly IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited), is a joint venture between Philip Morris Brands SARL of Switzerland and two Indian entities, Godfrey Phillips India Limited and K.K. Modi Investment & Financial Services Private Limited.

About Great Places to Work Institute Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

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