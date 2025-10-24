DT
Philip Morris International''s India Affiliate Expands ''Grow Talent Grow Business'' to Strengthen Career Ownership and Coaching Culture

PTI
Updated At : 11:38 AM Oct 24, 2025 IST
Career Ownership Growth Model and WeAce drive self-led growth, inclusivity, and business transformation

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Philip Morris International Inc.’s (PMI) India affiliate, IPM India, is accelerating its commitment to talent development with the expansion of its flagship initiative, Grow Talent Grow Business (GTGB). Built on two powerful enablers: the Career Ownership Growth Model, a reflective framework enabling self-driven career planning, and WeAce, a digital coaching platform that democratizes access to personalized development support. The program empowers employees to take charge of their careers while aligning personal growth with business priorities.

The Career Ownership Growth Model initiative provides employees with a platform to reflect on their aspirations, strengths, and development needs. It fosters agility, encourages feedback, and helps individuals stay relevant in a fast-changing business environment. This model not only serves as a tool but also enables a mindset shift empowering employees to lead their own development journeys with confidence and purpose.

Complementing this, the WeAce Coaching Platform democratizes access to development by offering one-on-one and group coaching at scale. With flexible formats and open access, the platform offers a unique opportunity for the employees to wear the hat of a coach for anybody based on their readiness and aspirations, creating space for meaningful peer-to-peer development. With participation at 53% across India and other growth markets, WeAce is nurturing a culture of shared learning across both technical and leadership areas like Best-in-Class Merchandising, Commercial Acumen, Leading in Ambiguity and Service Leadership.

Navaneel Kar, Managing Director, IPM India said, "With global shifts reshaping industries, continuous learning is not just an investment in individuals, it also drives business acceleration. Through GTGB, we are empowering our people to take ownership of their growth and contribute at their highest potential while driving meaningful impact for the business."

Kingshuk Das, Director – People & Culture, IPM India added, "At PMI, we believe that development must be inclusive, and driven by the impact it creates for individuals, teams, and the organization. GTGB is helping us unlock the full potential of our workforce making coaching is accessible, feedback is valued, and career ownership a shared responsibility. In India, this approach is not only enabling people reach highest potential but also building the leaders of the future."

India remains a strategic growth market for PMI. By embedding inclusive leadership, cross-functional coaching, and career democratization into its talent strategy, IPM India is building a resilient and agile workforce equipped to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

About IPM India

IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited is a joint venture between Philip Morris Brands SARL of Switzerland and two Indian entities, Godfrey Phillips India Limited and K.K. Modi Investment & Financial Services Private Limited.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

