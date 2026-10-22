SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips Evnia adds the 36M4C5500P, its world's first 36-inch gaming monitor, adopting a 36-inch curved fast VA 1500R panel with Ultra-Wide QHD resolution and a 260Hz overclockable refresh rate. The 21:9 ultrawide form paired with high refresh delivers crisp visuals and fluid gameplay. Certified DisplayHDR 400 brings immersive HDR effects, while tailored game modes auto-adjust settings for varied game genres.

Introducing the 36-inch Gaming Monitor

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Sitting between conventional ultrawide gaming monitor sizes, the 36-inch form factor creates an enticing new category for immersive gameplay. Gamers seeking bigger displays previously had to pick standard ultrawide or upgrade to bulky, TV-sized panels.

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Philips Evnia's 36-inch model fills this middle ground. Its curved 21:9 panel delivers enhanced real estate and presence while fitting on most desks. More than just a new size, it gives gamers another way to build their battle station, bridging conventional desktop monitors and oversized gaming screens.

VESA DisplayHDR 400 Visuals and Enhanced Game Modes

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Its size and shape are only part of the experience. VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification delivers stronger contrasts, richer colors and finer details than standard SDR screens. Its OSD hosts gaming tools: Smart MBR Sync cuts motion blur and ghosting. ShadowBoost brightens dark scenes without blowing out highlights, while Smart Crosshair and Smart Sniper modes optimize visuals for FPS games.

The Evnia Signature on the Monitor

This monitor makes a statement—even from the back. A signature feature of the Evnia M4 series, Iconglow illuminates the iconic Evnia icon with customizable RGB lighting, adding personality to any gaming setup. With a range of customizable lighting effects, players can tailor the monitor's look to match their own style.

Key Specs and Additional Feature

This monitor is equipped with a range of features designed to deliver an exceptional gaming experience, including:

• Fast VA, 0.3ms motion picture response time

• Reaches 500 nits of HDR peak brightness

• AI-enhanced gaming feature: Including stark shadow boost, smart crosshair, smart sniper and smart MBR sync

• Dual HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity

• MultiView, for simultaneous dual connections and viewing

• Height-adjustable stand with swivel and tilt

Designed for modern gaming setups, the Philips Evnia monitor delivers performance, immersion, and control. Look for the Philips Evnia 36M4C5500P at select retailers. This new monitor will be officially released in APAC region.

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