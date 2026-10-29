Philips Strengthens Its Sleep and Respiratory Care Portfolio With the Launch of Oxygenate 5 in India

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 29: As India faces a significant burden of chronic respiratory conditions, Philips, a global leader in health technology, launches Oxygenate 5 in India. Designed for people requiring long-term supplemental oxygen at home, the new stationary oxygen concentrator brings together dependable oxygen delivery with patient-centric features designed around the everyday experience of therapy.

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As per reports*, COPD affects around 13% of adults in India, rising to 27% among those aged 60 and above, highlighting the significant burden of the disease. 1For patients with chronic respiratory conditions who develop severe hypoxaemia, long-term oxygen therapy can be an important part of ongoing care. Oxygenate 5 is designed to support these long-term oxygen therapy needs, including in the home environment.

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As respiratory care increasingly extends beyond hospitals, there is a growing focus on making long-term oxygen therapy easier to manage at home. Oxygenate 5 is designed with the everyday needs of patients and caregivers in mind, offering quieter operation at less than 40 dB2, an easy-to-read digital flowmeter and simplified routine maintenance.

Bharath Sesha, Managing Director, Philips Indian Subcontinent, said, “For people living with chronic respiratory conditions, access to reliable oxygen therapy can make a meaningful difference to how they manage their everyday lives. As India faces a growing burden of respiratory diseases, the need is not just for advanced technology, but for solutions that make long-term care simpler, more dependable and accessible to patients. With Oxygenate 5, we are bringing innovation closer to the needs of patients and their families, recognising that effective care must also support comfort and confidence in everyday life. At Philips, we believe the real impact of innovation is measured by how meaningfully it improves the lives of those we serve.”

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3Oxygenate 5 delivers continuous oxygen flow from 0.5 to 5 L/min. Its digital flow display is designed to make monitoring and setting oxygen flow easier. Oxygenate 5 also helps DMEs and clinicians manage patient care and is supported by customer service that customers can rely on. It is designed with nine levels of filtration and ships with four additional air inlet filters and one additional air filter. These user-replaceable filters may help lower consumable purchases and operational cost, and support ease of maintenance. It also features a 10,000-hour sieve warranty and a three-year limited warranty. Oxygenate 5 will be showcased at NAPCON 2026 in Kolkata.

Disclaimer

1Long-term oxygen therapy should be used only on the advice and prescription of a qualified healthcare professional, based on the individual patient’s clinical condition and oxygen requirements

2Sound level is based on specified testing/operating conditions and may vary depending on the conditions of use. Please refer to the product documentation for complete specifications.

3Product specifications and warranty are subject to applicable product and warranty documentation.

Source* - Burden of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease among Indian adults: systematic review and meta‑analysis - PMC

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