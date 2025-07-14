Philips Unveils Harmony Series PQT8300/94 Smart TVs on Amazon and Flipkart - A Game-Changer in Home Audio and Visual Excellence

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 14: Philips, a name synonymous with innovation and global excellence in consumer electronics, today announced the launch of its all-new Harmony Series Smart TVs (Model PQT8300/94) in India. Available in 55", 65", and 75" screen sizes, this next-generation range redefines smart television with a focus on unparalleled audio performance, cinematic visuals, and intelligent features, now available exclusively on Amazon and Flipkart.

At the heart of the Harmony Series lies an immersive sound system engineered to transform the living room into a personal theatre. The televisions come equipped with a powerful 50W speaker system with an integrated subwoofer, delivering a deep, rich bass and balanced stereo clarity straight out of the box. The addition of Dolby Atmos and DTS audio elevates the experience, enveloping viewers in 360-degree multidimensional sound that brings every movie, game, and musical note to life. Whether it's the thunder of an action sequence, the subtle nuance of dialogue, or the roar of a stadium crowd, the Harmony Series promises audio clarity and depth that rival high-end external sound bars--without the extra hardware.

Advertisement

Complementing this exceptional sound setup is a 4K UHD QLED Display, powered by Quantum Dot Technology, delivering stunning visuals with vibrant, lifelike colors and enhanced contrast. The combination of HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision ensures a cinematic picture quality with deeper blacks, brighter highlights, and more detail across every frame. Backed by the AI PQ Engine and DE<2 color accuracy, the Harmony Series not only adapts intelligently to every scene but also offers content creators and videophiles industry-grade color fidelity.

For gamers and sports lovers, the Harmony Series PQT8300/94 delivers unmatched fluidity and responsiveness. With a 120Hz refresh rate, MEMC technology, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), and HDMI 2.1 ports, this TV is purpose-built for next-gen gaming and high-speed sports action. The intuitive Game Dashboard and Game Mode Pro optimize every element of the gaming experience, offering ultra-smooth motion, dynamic contrast, and immersive sound, giving players a competitive edge.

Advertisement

Smart functionality is taken to the next level with Google TV, offering a content-first experience tailored to user preferences. Viewers can seamlessly access Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and more, with built-in Google Assistant for voice control and Chromecast Built-in for effortless content casting. With multi-user profiles, Kids Mode, and smart home control, the TV adapts to the entire household--ensuring personalization, safety, and convenience.

Designed for modern living spaces, the Harmony Series features a premium metallic bezel-less design, 360° aesthetics, and integrated cable management for a clutter-free, elegant setup. With Ambient Light Adaptation, the TV adjusts brightness and color tone to match room lighting conditions, ensuring comfortable viewing throughout the day and night.

The Harmony Series PQT8300/94 sets a new benchmark in immersive home entertainment, blending sound, visuals, and intelligence into one cohesive experience. This launch marks another major step in Philips' commitment to delivering world-class innovation and superior lifestyle technology to Indian consumers.

The new Harmony Series is now available exclusively on Amazon and Flipkart, offering a seamless purchase and post-sale experience for customers across India.

About Philips

Philips is a globally renowned brand with a legacy of over 130 years in delivering meaningful innovation across health technology, consumer electronics, and smart lifestyle products. Known for its commitment to quality, design excellence, and user-centric solutions, Philips has consistently set industry benchmarks in visual and audio technologies. In the television category, Philips blends cutting-edge engineering with elegant aesthetics to create products that enhance everyday living. Its brand philosophy, "Innovation and You," focuses on enriching lives through thoughtful and intelligent technology. With a strong presence in homes across the world, Philips continues to inspire trust and elevate entertainment experiences for millions of consumers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)