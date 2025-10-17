Phillips Machine Tools to Unveil Manufacturing Expertise Center, Setting the Stage for Aarohan 2025 Technology Showcase

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Phillips Machine Tools is proud to announce the grand inauguration of its state-of-the-art Manufacturing Expertise Center in Chakan, Pune, on November 6th, 2025. This landmark moment will be followed by the company’s flagship event, Aarohan 2025 – a power-packed technology showcase – from November 7th to 9th, 2025, at the new facility.

The inauguration of the Manufacturing Expertise Center marks a futuristic leap in Phillips’ vision to build advanced manufacturing technologies. More than just a facility, this center is designed to be a living laboratory for innovation, learning, and collaboration. It will also strengthen India’s manufacturing ecosystem by bridging the gap between global innovations and local implementation, empowering manufacturers to stay globally competitive while meeting domestic demands.

With this new center, Phillips Machine Tools is setting the stage for Aarohan 2025, envisioned as a platform that unites manufacturers, innovators, and thought leaders from across the globe with a shared mission of “Connecting Machines, Minds, and Manufacturers.”

The three-day Aarohan 2025 event will serve as a convergence point for knowledge exchange, technology showcase, and industry collaboration. Designed as an immersive experience, it will showcase the transformative power of modern manufacturing technologies. From expert-led sessions and live demonstrations to open-house tours and knowledge-sharing discussions, the event will provide participants with a deeper understanding of how advanced technologies are reshaping the manufacturing landscape.

Visitors to Aarohan 2025 will have the opportunity to witness cutting-edge solutions in action across a wide spectrum of applications. The showcase will cover advanced milling and turning solutions, 5-axis & multi-axis machining, high-precision grinding, and next-generation metal forming technologies. A strong focus will also be placed on additive manufacturing, automation, and digital manufacturing systems, enabling manufacturers to embrace Industry 4.0. By offering real-time demonstrations and application insights, Aarohan 2025 will bridge the gap between technology and practical implementation for Indian manufacturers.

Reflecting on the dual significance of the event, Mr. Terrence Miranda, Managing Director of Phillips Machine Tools, said, “The inauguration of our state-of-the-art Manufacturing Expertise Center in Chakan is a proud milestone for us. This facility embodies our futuristic vision of bringing all advanced manufacturing technologies under one roof. More importantly, this center has been envisioned as a hub of learning and innovation, bringing global technology to empower the growth and transformation of manufacturing in India. Aarohan 2025, hosted immediately after the inauguration, is our commitment to advancing Indian manufacturing by enabling access to the most sophisticated technologies from around the world. It is not only about machines or solutions, but also about building an ecosystem where ideas, expertise, and innovation converge. We look forward to welcoming industry leaders, partners, and customers to this milestone event that will inspire the future of manufacturing in India.”

Aarohan 2025 will bring together participants from over ten countries, including global OEMs, technology partners, and manufacturing pioneers, who will showcase their latest innovations. With more than fifty exhibits and live technology demonstrations, the event is set to become a landmark gathering for the Indian manufacturing sector. Beyond the displays, Aarohan 2025 will emphasize collaboration, networking, and thought leadership, enabling industry leaders to connect and exchange ideas that will shape the path forward for the industry.

