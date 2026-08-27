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New Delhi [India], August 27: Personal care brand Phitku, known for its approach to tackling body odour at its source, has expanded into the oral care category with the launch of Phitku Mouth Paste. The launch marks the brand's next step in applying its core philosophy of Eliminate. Don't Mask.

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Phitku is introducing Mouth Paste, a whole-mouth oral-care formulation designed to look beyond teeth and address the broader oral environment, including the teeth, gums and tongue. The product is particularly focused on odour and freshness, challenging the conventional teeth-first approach to everyday oral care.

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At the heart of the formulation is Phitkari (Potassium Alum), an ingredient already closely associated with Phitku's existing deodorant products. In Mouth Paste, Phitkari helps control bacteria associated with oral odour, creating a direct link between the brand's established body odour proposition and its new focus on breath odour. The formulation brings together four distinctive ingredients, Phitkari (Potassium Alum), Red Banana, Neem and Clove, as part of its whole-mouth approach to oral care.

The whole-mouth approach extends across three key areas: teeth, gums, and tongue. While hydrated silica supports cleaning and surface stain removal, ingredients including Phitkari, Neem and Clove are associated with oral and gum care. The tongue is also an important part of the product's odour proposition, given its role in the accumulation of odour-associated bacteria.

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The formulation also brings a distinctive approach to oral care through Red Banana Powder (Musa Acuminata Fruit Powder), which serves as a prebiotic ingredient supporting a more balanced oral environment. Alongside Phitkari, Neem and Clove, the formulation is designed to address oral care more holistically, with a focus on odour management, oral freshness and care across the teeth, gums and tongue. This combination allows Phitku to move beyond the conventional teeth-first approach and introduce a more whole-mouth perspective to everyday oral care.

Rahul Dokania, Co-founder & Chief Product Officer, Phitku, said, 'Developing Mouth Paste was about translating Phitku's odour-first philosophy into a completely new category while staying true to what the brand stands for. We looked at oral care beyond just the teeth and focused on bringing together ingredients such as Phitkari, Red Banana, Neem and Clove in a formulation designed around the teeth, gums and tongue. The intent was to create an everyday oral-care product that approaches breath odour differently, rather than simply adding another toothpaste to the shelf.'

Neha Marda, Co-founder, Phitku, said, 'We have always believed that personal care should address the source of a concern rather than simply mask it. With Mouth Paste, we wanted to take that philosophy into a category where the conversation has traditionally centred around teeth. Your mouth is more than your teeth, and we believe your oral care should be too. Mouth Paste is our way of encouraging consumers to think about oral care more holistically.'

Sumit Marda, Co-founder & CEO, Phitku, said, 'For us, entering oral care was never about becoming another toothpaste brand. We saw an opportunity to take what Phitku already stands for odour management and apply that thinking to breath odour. Mouth Paste is an extension of our brand philosophy, but it also challenges consumers to question whether we have been thinking about oral care too narrowly.'

Phitku Mouth Paste is SLS-free and fluoride-free, and is positioned as an odour-focused, whole-mouth oral-care product rather than a conventional toothpaste. The brand's proposition centres on addressing odour at its source instead of simply masking it with fragrance or freshness.

The launch comes as Phitku expands its portfolio beyond its existing Alum Crystal Roll-On into oral care. Founded on January 16, 2025, by Neha Marda, Sumit Marda and Rahul Dokania, the brand is built around rethinking everyday hygiene through functional ingredients and modern formats. Phitku Mouth Paste, pack of two, is available through the brand's website from August 16, 2026.

About Phitku

Phitku is a personal-care brand built around the idea of rethinking everyday hygiene through natural, functional ingredients and modern formats. Founded by Neha Marda, Sumit Marda and Rahul Dokania, the brand's portfolio includes its Alum Crystal Roll-On, with Mouth Paste marking its expansion into the oral-care category.

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