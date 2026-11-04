Phoenix Pride of India Brings Indore Together with Phoenix Festival: India Celebrates at Phoenix

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 4: Phoenix Pride of India is celebrating the festive season with its 90-day Phoenix Festival – India Celebrates at Phoenix, Season of Shine (Jewel Fest) coupled with live experiences and Exclusive DJ nights at Hammerzz – the luxury lounge with big artists like DJ Chetas, Mad Men, and others, bringing together shopping & entertainment under one roof.

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Season of Shine – Jewel Fest: Festive Shopping with Added Benefits

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Running from October 20, Season of Shine – Jewel Fest brings together leading Jewellery brands, including Tanishq, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Senco, ORRA, Mia by Tanishq, Svaraa, Palmonas, Peora, Gargi by PN Gadgil and Carat Lane. Customers can explore traditional gold Jewellery, diamond collections, contemporary designs and fashion Jewellery, alongside festive offers and special in-store experiences.

The campaign also features Shop & Win, offering shoppers an opportunity to win a Mahindra Thar and a Jawa/Yezdi bike, and Shop & Get, with benefits such as assured gold or silver coins and movie tickets, subject to applicable terms and purchase criteria.

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A special highlight was Beyond the Carat, featuring actress and entrepreneur Neelam Kothari Soni on October 26. The experience explored Jewellery, design, and personal styling, adding a fashion-led dimension to the festive shopping campaign.

Phoenix Festival: Key Highlights & Upcoming Events

Better Connectivity, Easier Access

The opening of the new flyover has improved road connectivity to the mall, making access more convenient for visitors travelling from key parts of Indore. Customers can access the DPS Underpass & Direct access from The Park Hotel, which is making the festive visit much easier.

As the festivities continue into November, visitors can look forward to more opportunities to shop, discover and create memorable moments with family and friends.

Phoenix Festival – India Celebrates at Phoenix!

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