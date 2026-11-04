Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Phoenix Pride of India Brings Indore Together with Phoenix Festival: India Celebrates at Phoenix

Phoenix Pride of India Brings Indore Together with Phoenix Festival: India Celebrates at Phoenix

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:22 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 4: Phoenix Pride of India is celebrating the festive season with its 90-day Phoenix Festival – India Celebrates at Phoenix, Season of Shine (Jewel Fest) coupled with live experiences and Exclusive DJ nights at Hammerzz – the luxury lounge with big artists like DJ Chetas, Mad Men, and others, bringing together shopping & entertainment under one roof.

Advertisement

Season of Shine – Jewel Fest: Festive Shopping with Added Benefits

Advertisement

Running from October 20, Season of Shine – Jewel Fest brings together leading Jewellery brands, including Tanishq, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Senco, ORRA, Mia by Tanishq, Svaraa, Palmonas, Peora, Gargi by PN Gadgil and Carat Lane. Customers can explore traditional gold Jewellery, diamond collections, contemporary designs and fashion Jewellery, alongside festive offers and special in-store experiences.

The campaign also features Shop & Win, offering shoppers an opportunity to win a Mahindra Thar and a Jawa/Yezdi bike, and Shop & Get, with benefits such as assured gold or silver coins and movie tickets, subject to applicable terms and purchase criteria.

Advertisement

A special highlight was Beyond the Carat, featuring actress and entrepreneur Neelam Kothari Soni on October 26. The experience explored Jewellery, design, and personal styling, adding a fashion-led dimension to the festive shopping campaign.

Phoenix Festival: Key Highlights & Upcoming Events

Better Connectivity, Easier Access

The opening of the new flyover has improved road connectivity to the mall, making access more convenient for visitors travelling from key parts of Indore. Customers can access the DPS Underpass & Direct access from The Park Hotel, which is making the festive visit much easier.

As the festivities continue into November, visitors can look forward to more opportunities to shop, discover and create memorable moments with family and friends.

Phoenix Festival – India Celebrates at Phoenix!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts