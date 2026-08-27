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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: Madhavi Creations has unveiled the theme poster and a powerful two-minute 2D motion teaser of its upcoming multi-lingual film (including English) PHOENIX RAJA, written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker from Telugu film industry Sriwass.

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The movie is being produced by Mahankali Nagaraju with Arigapudi Sumit Kumar, Shailesh Bhambure and Shyam Bodapati as co-Producers.

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The film PHOENIX RAJA explores a dark and complex world where drug networks, corporate power and political influence converge in a high-stakes battle for money, power and control.

At the heart of PHOENIX RAJA is an honest businessman who chooses to build his life through hard work, principles and integrity rather than political connections or influence. When powerful forces turn against him, his personal struggle transforms into a larger fight for truth, dignity and the future of the next generation.

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One of the film's significant themes is the growing influence of the drug mafia on Gen Z, raising a disturbing yet relevant question:

"If the future of Gen Z can be controlled, who controls tomorrow?"

While the film is being mounted on a lavish scale and planned to be shot across India and abroad, it presents a world dominated by power and manipulation, alongside a strong counterforce in the form of an honest officer, a powerful judiciary and individuals who refuse to remain silent in the face of injustice.

They do not stand behind one individual.

They stand behind the truth.

The title PHOENIX RAJA draws its central metaphor from the Phoenix -- a symbol of survival, rebirth and the unstoppable nature of truth.

The film's core philosophy is summed up in a powerful statement:

"Truth can be burned.

Truth can be buried.

Truth can be suppressed.

But it can never be destroyed."

The two-minute 2D motion teaser deliberately keeps the identities of the principal characters under wraps. Instead of revealing faces, it introduces audiences to the mysterious world of corporate power, political games, drug networks, justice and truth.

The teaser ends by leaving audiences with one compelling question:

WHO IS PHOENIX RAJA?

PHOENIX RAJA

- POWER - POLITICS - JUSTICE - REBIRTH

The makers will announce the cast and crew of PHOENIX RAJA soon.

The film is being planned on a large scale with highly technical production standards. Some of India's top-notch actors and technicians are being roped in to join this ambitious project.

Director Sriwass has designed PHOENIX RAJA as a bigger-than-life cinematic experience, while keeping its core rooted in natural incidents and real-life situations happening around us in the present day.

The film will be shot across various locations in India and different countries abroad, bringing together a diverse visual world and an international scale to the narrative.

More exciting details about the cast, crew and production will be announced soon.

And the PHOENIX RAJA marches on..!!

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