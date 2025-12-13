DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Phone Dekho Opens Second Outlet, Plans National Presence with 100 Stores in a Year

Phone Dekho Opens Second Outlet, Plans National Presence with 100 Stores in a Year

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:56 PM Dec 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 13: Phone Dekho, a leading refurbished smartphone company, has taken a significant step in its expansion with the launch of its second outlet in Una, Himachal Pradesh. The opening marks the start of an accelerated growth strategy, with 25 outlets currently under construction and a target of establishing 100 outlets across India over the next 12 months.

Advertisement

The Una outlet operates under the franchise model and is owned by Nitin Chawla. Phone Dekho views franchising as a central pillar of its expansion strategy as it seeks to build a strong presence in India's refurbished electronics retail segment.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Rozy Shaikh, Co-Founder of Phone Dekho, said, "Our vision is to make premium smartphones accessible, reliable, and affordable for every Indian consumer. This expansion is not just about outlets, but about building trust and transparency, and ensuring a standardised experience in the refurbished mobile market."

She added that the company aims to ensure affordability while furthering environmental responsibility. By refurbishing devices, Phone Dekho helps reduce electronic waste and minimise environmental impact.

Advertisement

Phone Dekho offers certified refurbished smartphones from popular brands, backed by a robust quality assurance framework that includes software-based diagnostics and thorough refurbishment at its centres. Each device undergoes 37 stringent quality checks and advanced fault-detection procedures, performed by trained technicians. This ensures that every phone meets the highest standards of performance and reliability before it reaches the customer. The company has already sold more than two lakh units through online marketplaces and its own platforms, reflecting growing consumer confidence in refurbished electronics.

The brand's retail expansion comes at a time when demand for value-driven and sustainable technology is rising sharply in India. With refurbished smartphones increasingly becoming a mainstream choice for price-conscious and environmentally aware consumers, Phone Dekho aims to strengthen its position in the segment by combining affordability with strict quality standards.

With two outlets already operational and a national rollout of 100 outlets planned within a year, Phone Dekho is gearing up for one of the fastest retail expansions in India's refurbished smartphone market.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts