PhonePe launches UPI payments for feature phones, enables transactions without internet

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Users in India can now make digital payments through feature phones without requiring an internet connection, as digital payments company PhonePe has launched UPI payments for feature phone users, according to the company's release.

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The new service, PhonePe UPI 123Pay, enables feature phone users to send money, make merchant payments and access other UPI services even without mobile internet, PhonePe said.

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The company said the service makes it the first major third-party application provider (TPAP) to extend UPI payments to India's more than 200 million feature phone users, taking digital payments beyond smartphone users.

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PhonePe UPI 123Pay will come pre-installed on feature phones manufactured by Nokia, HMD, Lava International and Itel Mobile-Transsion Holdings. The company plans to bring more handset manufacturers onto the platform in the coming months.

Commenting on the launch, PhonePe Founder and CEO Sameer Nigam said the service would help extend the benefits of digital payments to users who do not have smartphones or reliable internet connectivity.

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"Bringing UPI to feature phones through PhonePe UPI 123Pay extends the benefits of digital payments beyond smartphones to every corner of the country," Nigam said.

PhonePe said the service uses an SMS-based system that is designed to function even in areas with limited 2G connectivity. Users can transfer money using mobile numbers or UPI IDs and make merchant payments through UPI IDs.

Feature phones equipped with cameras will also allow users to scan QR codes and complete digital payments, the company said.

In addition to payments, users will be able to check their bank balance and transaction history through the service.

PhonePe said additional features, including bill payments, mobile recharges and Aadhaar-based onboarding to UPI, will be introduced through future updates.

The company has also introduced a voice-based AI helpline to help feature phone users set up and activate the service. The support facility is available in English and 12 Indian languages.

Nigam said the initiative is aimed at taking digital payments to a wider section of the population and bringing more users into India's digital financial ecosystem.

The launch comes as UPI continues to expand beyond conventional smartphone-based payments, with feature phone users now able to access digital payment facilities without depending on an internet connection. (ANI)

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