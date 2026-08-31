DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / PhonePe launches UPI payments for feature phones, enables transactions without internet

PhonePe launches UPI payments for feature phones, enables transactions without internet

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:42 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Users in India can now make digital payments through feature phones without requiring an internet connection, as digital payments company PhonePe has launched UPI payments for feature phone users, according to the company's release.

Advertisement

The new service, PhonePe UPI 123Pay, enables feature phone users to send money, make merchant payments and access other UPI services even without mobile internet, PhonePe said.

Advertisement

The company said the service makes it the first major third-party application provider (TPAP) to extend UPI payments to India's more than 200 million feature phone users, taking digital payments beyond smartphone users.

Advertisement

PhonePe UPI 123Pay will come pre-installed on feature phones manufactured by Nokia, HMD, Lava International and Itel Mobile-Transsion Holdings. The company plans to bring more handset manufacturers onto the platform in the coming months.

Commenting on the launch, PhonePe Founder and CEO Sameer Nigam said the service would help extend the benefits of digital payments to users who do not have smartphones or reliable internet connectivity.

Advertisement

"Bringing UPI to feature phones through PhonePe UPI 123Pay extends the benefits of digital payments beyond smartphones to every corner of the country," Nigam said.

PhonePe said the service uses an SMS-based system that is designed to function even in areas with limited 2G connectivity. Users can transfer money using mobile numbers or UPI IDs and make merchant payments through UPI IDs.

Feature phones equipped with cameras will also allow users to scan QR codes and complete digital payments, the company said.

In addition to payments, users will be able to check their bank balance and transaction history through the service.

PhonePe said additional features, including bill payments, mobile recharges and Aadhaar-based onboarding to UPI, will be introduced through future updates.

The company has also introduced a voice-based AI helpline to help feature phone users set up and activate the service. The support facility is available in English and 12 Indian languages.

Nigam said the initiative is aimed at taking digital payments to a wider section of the population and bringing more users into India's digital financial ecosystem.

The launch comes as UPI continues to expand beyond conventional smartphone-based payments, with feature phone users now able to access digital payment facilities without depending on an internet connection. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts