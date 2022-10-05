PhonePe moves domicile from Singapore to India

ANI

New Delhi

Fintech player PhonePe on Monday said it has completed the process of moving its domicile from Singapore to India. The development comes ahead of its plans to launch an IPO for expanding its financial services portfolio and deepening its core United Payments Interface (UPI)-based payments operations and investment banking. pti

New Delhi

RIL subsidiary, Sanmina Corp complete JV deal

Manufacturing solutions company Sanmina Corporation and Reliance Strategic Business Ventures in a joint statement said on Tuesday they have completed the previously announced joint venture transaction.