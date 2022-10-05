PhonePe moves domicile from Singapore to India

New Delhi
Fintech player PhonePe on Monday said it has completed the process of moving its domicile from Singapore to India. The development comes ahead of its plans to launch an IPO for expanding its financial services portfolio and deepening its core United Payments Interface (UPI)-based payments operations and investment banking. pti
RIL subsidiary, Sanmina Corp complete JV deal
Manufacturing solutions company Sanmina Corporation and Reliance Strategic Business Ventures in a joint statement said on Tuesday they have completed the previously announced joint venture transaction.
25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus
Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian
Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...
‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire
Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...
No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi
Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...
Uttarakhand Police release list of 28 trainee mountaineers missing after avalanche
The list of trainees includes those from West Bengal, Delhi,...