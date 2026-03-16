PhonePe temporarily pauses IPO listing process

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 16 (ANI): PhonePe, on Monday announced that it has temporarily deferred its public market listing process due to the current geopolitical conflicts and market volatility and will resume the listing process once there is some stability in global capital markets.

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Sameer Nigam, PhonePe's CEO said "We sincerely hope for a swift return to peace in all the affected regions. We remain committed to a public listing in India."

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According to company information, PhonePe Limited (Formerly PhonePe Private Limited) is a technology company that builds digital platforms for Payments, Digital Distribution Services and Financial Services. Headquartered in India, the PhonePe digital payments app was launched in 2016. As of September 30, 2025, PhonePe has over 65 Crore registered users and a digital payments acceptance network spread across over 4.7 Crore merchants.

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PhonePe's products and services include Consumer Payments (including Digital Distribution Services), Merchant Payments, Lending and Insurance Distribution services, and New Platforms, which comprise Share.Market (stock broking and mutual funds distribution platform), and Indus Appstore (Android-based mobile app marketplace). (ANI)

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