PhonePe to double staff by year-end

New Delhi, April 5
Digital payments platform PhonePe on Tuesday said it plans to more than double its headcount to 5,400 from 2,600 by the year-end. “There are about 2,800 vacancies that the company is planning to fill in the next 12 months across Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, and the rest of the country,” it said. —
