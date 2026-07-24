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Home / Business / Phuket Marriott Resort &amp; Spa, Merlin Beach Elevates Guest Experience with New Dining and Family Facilities

Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach Elevates Guest Experience with New Dining and Family Facilities

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ANI
Updated At : 04:33 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

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Phuket [Thailand], July 24: Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach has officially announced the launch of three exceptional new facilities: Kanpai, La Cala, and the Splash Zone. Designed specifically to enhance the stay for leisure travelers and families, these latest additions further establish the property as a premier destination for comprehensive and relaxing holiday experiences in Thailand.

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Travelers seeking an elevated beachfront getaway can explore these new offerings and reserve their stay by visiting: https://www.marriott.com/th/hotels/hktmb-phuket-marriott-resort-and-spa-merlin-beach/overview/

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Expanding the Culinary and Leisure Landscape

The introduction of these new outlets aligns with the resort's commitment to providing diverse, high-quality experiences for guests of all ages. By broadening its dining and recreational portfolio, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach ensures that families have access to both sophisticated culinary options and engaging activities without leaving the comfort of the resort.

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The newly launched facilities include:

- La Cala: A refined dining destination offering a sophisticated Italian menu. La Cala provides an elegant atmosphere for guests to enjoy premium ingredients and expertly crafted authentic Italian dishes, making it an ideal setting for memorable evening dining.

- Kanpai: This new culinary outlet introduces an authentic Japanese dining experience to the resort. Kanpai caters to guests seeking diverse international flavors and traditional Japanese culinary artistry crafted with precision and care.

- Splash Zone: Dedicated to younger guests and families, the Splash Zone is an interactive family pool designed for safe and engaging entertainment. Equipped with a fun water slider and dynamic fountains, this facility provides endless hours of recreation, allowing parents to relax while children enjoy a vibrant aquatic environment.

A Premier Destination for Families

These strategic enhancements reflect the evolving expectations of modern leisure travelers who prioritize both relaxation and engaging activities during their vacations. The integration of Kanpai, La Cala, and the Splash Zone complements the resort's existing amenities, ensuring a balanced and fulfilling itinerary for every guest.

About Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach is a multi-award-winning beachfront resort located on Tri-Trang Beach in Phuket, Thailand. Part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio, the resort features 414 guest rooms and suites, 10 dining venues, a full-service spa, multiple swimming pools, and immersive eco-adventures including reef education and butterfly sanctuary experiences. Committed to sustainable hospitality, the property integrates solar energy and marine conservation initiatives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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