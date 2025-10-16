PhysicsWallah(PW) and IDP Sign MoU to support global education aspirations of students with IELTS support

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: For numerous students, the dream of studying abroad often begins with a single test, IELTS. To make this journey easier, the education company, PhysicsWallah (PW) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IDP Education India ("IDP"), co-owner of IELTS and India's sole provider of the test, to bring global opportunities closer to its students.

Under this collaboration, PW students will access the IELTS curriculum along with other support mechanisms including awareness sessions, seminars, boot camps, and expert masterclasses. Together, both organisations will provide preparation tools along with learning resources, in a bid to help students build the confidence they need to take the IELTS Test. From seminars held in classrooms to large-scale events in auditoriums, the collaboration attempts to make both guidance and practice available to students right where they study.

This comes as part of the company's attempt to support learners achieve their best IELTS scores and access global opportunities through informed guidance and comprehensive test preparation.

As a part of the collaboration, IDP will also provide free IELTS test preparation tools, discounted learning resources through its partners, and establish dedicated IELTS Corners within PW campuses to enhance access to preparation materials. Through these initiatives, IDP aims to strengthen students' readiness and confidence while continuing to expand the reach of IELTS across India.

Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, Atul Kumar, CEO - Online, PhysicsWallah (PW) said, "Our thought has always been student-first, and all our efforts are to try to aim towards their betterment and success. Our partnership with IDP is an effort to make available the right guidance and tools to get closer to their dreams. Along with IDP, we are trying to ensure that students don't just prepare for the IELTS test but prepare for a future without limits."

Talking about the collaboration, Piyush Kumar, Regional Director, South Asia, Canada and Latin America (LATAM), IDP Education, said, "At IDP Education, our mission has always been to help individuals unlock global opportunities, including through IELTS. This collaboration with PhysicsWallah marks a step towards expanding access to quality IELTS preparation across India. By combining IDP's expertise with PhysicsWallah's strong student connect, we aim to empower more test takers to achieve their best IELTS scores and move closer to their international aspirations."

With this collaboration, PhysicsWallah and IDP Education reaffirm their shared thought on empowering India's youth through greater access to IELTS preparation and guidance.

About PhysicsWallah (PW)

PhysicsWallah (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to democratize education through online, offline, and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2016, PW now offers education to students through its YouTube channels, including vernacular languages. PW aims to create a hybrid education ecosystem in the country by establishing tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres in cities nationwide. PW's offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, higher education, and education abroad. PW has raised funding from investors, including Hornbill Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Westbridge, and GSV Ventures.

About IDP Education

IDP Education is a global leader in international education services. With a network of over 200 international student placement centres, it has a global presence in 35 countries. For over 50 years, IDP has played a significant role in international education by offering comprehensive counselling services to students and having placed more than 800,000 students into quality institutions in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Ireland. Currently, IDP in India has 77 offices spanning 63 cities across the country and guides students and their families through the entire study overseas process - university/course selection, submission of application, assistance with the visa process, pre-departure planning and much more. IDP sent 113,000 students in 2023. IDP Education is a proud co-owner of IELTS alongside the British Council and Cambridge Assessment English. Since its launch in 1989, IELTS has become the world's most popular high-stakes English Language proficiency test.

