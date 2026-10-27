Phyzio Hub Brings Professional Physiotherapy to Your Doorstep

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], October 27: When pain, restricted mobility, or recovery from an injury or surgery makes even a short trip difficult, visiting a clinic for physiotherapy can become a burden. Patients often have to leave the comfort of their homes, travel several kilometres despite their discomfort, and wait for their turn before receiving treatment. But what if physiotherapy could come to them instead? Recognising the need for accessible and convenient rehabilitation, Dr. Palak Shah, PT, renowned physiotherapist and founder of Phyzio Hub, has launched an app that brings professional physiotherapy services directly to patients’ doorsteps. The initiative aims to make quality physiotherapy more accessible while making the recovery journey more comfortable, convenient, and patient-friendly.

Phyzio Hub is currently operational in Rajkot. Users can view details of available physiotherapists via the app and schedule appointments at their convenience. Once an appointment is booked, the physiotherapist visits the patient’s home. This eliminates the need for patients to travel to a clinic while enduring pain and discomfort.

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Dr. Palak Shah, PT, founder of Phyzio Hub, says, “I have always believed that any treatment procedure should not increase the stress of the patient, who is already suffering from pain, fatigue, or reduced mobility. In case of elderly patients, people undergoing surgery, and even people having injuries, the basic act of getting out of their houses and coming to a clinic can be an arduous task. If it can provide us with everything that we need through technology, why cannot physiotherapy be made available to them? This thought led to Phyzio Hub.”

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Yet another reason that played an instrumental role in the conception of Phyzio Hub is the difficulty faced by young physiotherapists in gaining employment and earning from their profession. Dr. Palak felt the need for an online portal that would help in solving the problem of providing a platform to not only for patients requiring physiotherapy services at home, but also for physiotherapists to deliver their services at home.

This need was very well illustrated by the fact that Dr. Palak herself had put a post in one of the professional circles regarding her patient looking for home-based physiotherapy services. Soon enough, she got around five to seven calls from physiotherapists offering to treat the patient. What was remarkable was not only the response but also the fact that there is a huge gap between patients requiring physiotherapy treatment at home and physiotherapists who provide services at home. In fact, the physiotherapist was found within a span of two minutes!

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Thus, Phyzio Hub serves as a medium to provide home-based physiotherapy to those who find it difficult to visit a clinic for treatment, while simultaneously striving to create earning opportunities for new physiotherapists seeking work. In essence, it connects two groups: individuals requiring home-based physiotherapy and physiotherapists looking to earn through their services. Phyzio Hub is an initiative to bring these two needs together on a single platform.

Physiotherapy is required in various situations—whether someone is suffering from back or neck pain, grappling with knee issues, or gradually returning to normal life after an injury or surgery. Regular physiotherapy can be essential in such times, yet visiting a clinic for every session is not always easy. This challenge is particularly acute for the elderly, patients recovering from injuries, and those with mobility issues. Phyzio Hub aims to alleviate this difficulty. The concept is simple: if it is hard for a patient to travel to a clinic, why shouldn’t the physiotherapist come to the patient’s home?

This is precisely what sets it apart from a mere online booking platform. Here, technology is used to bridge the gap between the patient and the physiotherapist. Patients can receive physiotherapy in the familiar comfort of their own homes, while also being spared the hassle of commuting for every session. Originating in Rajkot, this initiative by Phyzio Hub seeks to tailor physiotherapy to the patient’s specific needs. The message is clear: when it is difficult for a patient to travel to receive treatment, the treatment should come to the patient.

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