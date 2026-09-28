Pi Green Innovations commissions India’s first Carbon Capture, Utilization and Sequestration (CCUS) solution based on Mineral Carbonation at GMR Warora

New Delhi [India], September 28: The path to a pollution-free India requires turning one of the country’s largest challenges-industrial carbon emissions-into a catalyst for sustainable growth. Pi Green Innovations is taking up that mantle of redefining emission management today by intercepting carbon dioxide at its origin and building the groundwork for a zero-emission industrial landscape.

For the first time in India, Pune-based clean-tech firm Pi Green Innovations Pvt. Ltd., in partnership with GMR Energy and anchored by GMR Innovex, has commissioned its Net Zero Machine (NZM) Pilot Project at GMR Warora Energy Limited’s (GWEL) plant in Warora, Maharashtra. Featuring an installed capacity of 2 to 10 tonnes per day (TPD), the unit marks India’s first operational carbon capture solution built on mineral carbonation-a process that permanently locks CO₂ into solid form using industrial waste.

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While conventional carbon capture stores CO₂ as a gas or liquid, NZM captures it directly from Scope-1 industrial sources and mineralises it using waste streams like fly ash, turning emissions into a non-hazardous slurry with resale value and use in sustainable construction. This approach provides industrial users with two distinct revenue streams from a single installation: resaleable solid waste materials and carbon credits for the voluntary market. To ensure complete environmental compliance, the facility also incorporates closed-loop water recycling and Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) processes.

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“This deployment at GMR Warora Energy Limited demonstrates that industrial decarbonisation is possible today in live, operational facilities,” said Irfan Pathan, Co-founder & CEO of Pi Green Innovations. “By capturing CO₂ at the source and converting it into stable, useful industrial materials with commercial resale value, we are paving a scalable path toward a cleaner, pollution-free India where industry and sustainability coexist.”

The technology is wholly indigenous-developed and patented in India, with patent grants pending across more than 30 countries to tap global market opportunities beyond India’s compliance market. Designed for modular scalability up to 1,000 TPD, NZM targets hard-to-abate sectors such as steel, cement, and chlor-alkali falling under India’s Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS). Government data shows CCTS covered 490 obligated entities as of its January 2026 notification, with a June 2026 draft notification bringing 255 iron and steel units under the scheme to push the total count past 700 entities. Pi Green has already submitted NZM’s mineral carbonation methodology to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) for registration under the CCTS.

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This pilot serves as a foundational step toward scaling mineral carbonation systems across heavy industry, ultimately making commercial-scale industrial carbon capture a reality across the nation.

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