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Home / Business / PI Industries Brings CARVINT - A New Generation Insecticide to Indian Farmers for Advanced Pest Management

PI Industries Brings CARVINT - A New Generation Insecticide to Indian Farmers for Advanced Pest Management

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PTI
Updated At : 02:54 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Delhi, India (NewsVoir) PI Industries today announced the launch of CARVINT (Flometoquin 10% SC), a next-generation insecticide designed to provide effective control of Thrips and Diamond Back Moth (DBM) in crops like chilli, cabbage and cauliflower. With a distinct mode of action and long residual control, CARVINT is positioned as a new tool for progressive farmers seeking effective and sustainable pest-management solutions in focus on key markets across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

CARVINT - Next-Generation Insecticide for Advanced Pest Management Pest pressure remains a persistent challenge for vegetable farmers, particularly in high-value crops such as chilli and cole crops (cabbage and cauliflower). Thrips can reduce chilli yields by 25–50%, while Diamond Back Moth can cause significant losses in cabbage. Farmers also face challenges such as frequent sprays, shorter control duration, rising costs and growing resistance to existing chemistries.

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CARVINT addresses these challenges through a new active ingredient i.e. Flometoquin 10% SC, which belongs to IRAC Group 34, a new class of insecticides for Indian markets. This provides farmers with a differentiated option for managing key pests and supports resistance-management programmes through rotation with existing insecticide chemistries.

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Commenting on the launch, Mr. Saket Bhatnagar, CEO India Brands, PI AgSciences, “Farmers today are navigating growing pest resistance, frequent spray requirements, shorter control duration and rising crop-management costs. CARVINT brings a differentiated mode of action that provides farmers with a new tool for effective and sustained pest management. Its novel mode of action also makes it a useful option within resistance-management programmes, enabling the responsible rotation of chemistries. Through innovations such as CARVINT, we remain committed to bringing differentiated solutions to Indian agriculture that address evolving challenges and support farmers in managing their crops more effectively.” The launch adds to PI Industries' portfolio of differentiated agricultural solutions. With the launch of CARVINT, PI continues to expand its portfolio of innovative crop-protection and agricultural solutions. With its combination of a novel mode of action, targeted pest control, residual performance and suitability for resistance-management programmes, CARVINT represents PI Industries' focus on bringing differentiated crop-protection technologies to India's evolving farming community.

About PI Industries Founded in 1946, PI Industries Limited is a global life sciences organisation with capabilities across agri-sciences, speciality chemicals, ag-biologicals, and pharmaceuticals. With over 4,000 employees and 10 international offices, PI operates state-of-the-art R&D centres in India and the United States, alongside world-class manufacturing facilities in India and Italy.

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PI ranks among the world’s top five agrochemical custom synthesis and manufacturing (CSM) players, serving customers across 40+ countries. PI AgSciences provides differentiated crop solutions across key global markets, while PI Health Sciences delivers end-to-end CRDMO services worldwide.

Recognised for sustainability, safety, governance, and innovation best practices, PI ranks in the 98th percentile of the global chemical industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and has been consecutively listed in the S&P Yearbook.

To know more: Website| LinkedIn (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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