Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Pidge reports 10x year-on-year growth and an annualized run rate of INR 250 crore, alongside strong margins and a clear path to profitability.

Advertisement

• Current funding will support Pidge in building India’s largest interoperable last-mile logistics operating system (with AI powered innovations like Titan and MORRE); plans deeper Tier-2/3 expansion plus select international pilots next.

Advertisement

Pidge, India’s smartest supply marketplace and largest interoperable last-mile logistics platform, today announced it has successfully raised INR 120 crore in growth capital. The round was led by La Vida es Chula (LVEC), the entrepreneur-led capital fund founded by globally acclaimed entrepreneur and investor Thomas Meyer. Existing investors also participated, reaffirming their confidence in Pidge’s vision and execution.

Advertisement

This significant capital infusion comes as Pidge demonstrates exceptional market traction, having achieved a remarkable 10x year-on-year growth and currently operating at an INR 250 crore annualized run rate. The company has maintained strong margins and is on a clear path to profitability, reflecting the efficiency and scalability of its AI-powered operating system. Pidge’s valuation has grown over 5x since its previous fundraise, underscoring its rapid ascent and investor confidence.

Pidge will strategically deploy the newly raised funds across three key priority areas: deeper penetration into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets while building India’s largest supply-side logistics network; establishing Product and Tech leadership through continued innovation in AI and data science while ensuring Organizational capability-building to ensure scalable, data-driven operations and a high-performance culture. The company also plans to pilot its unique logistics operating system in select international markets that mirror India’s high-growth, and digitally evolving ecosystems.

Advertisement

Ratnesh Verma, Founder & CEO, Pidge, commented, “As India manifests its vision of single-digit logistics costs and 2x e-commerce every 3 years, Pidge is poised to be the foundation for that growth with the country’s largest, interoperable, last-mile logistics platform. This capital accelerates new propositions and markets and doubles down on efficient, sustainable, scalable growth. We’re delighted to welcome Thomas Meyer and LVEC to our cap table as the lead investor. Thomas is a builder who scaled Desigual into a global brand with purpose. His relentless customer-first approach to business-building is highly synergetic with the DNA of Pidge.” Pidge stands out as the only unified logistics platform across the hyperlocal and quick commerce segments. Pidge’s vision is to digitally equalize the logistics ecosystem and become the ubiquitous Operating System (OS) for last-mile delivery. Its proprietary technology stack, including industry-first innovations like Titan and MORRE, forms the backbone of its AI-led reliability engine.

Unlike traditional logistics players, Pidge functions as a comprehensive operating system, integrating visibility, routing, allocation, analytics, and vendor interoperability under one intelligent platform, effectively bridging the gap between organized and unorganized sectors.

Thomas Meyer, Founder & CEO, LVEC and Desigual, commented on the investment, “I am excited to be a part of Pidge and have always backed founders who compound value with discipline. Ratnesh, as an accomplished global business leader, has built Pidge with intent. I have full confidence in the technology and team he has built to continue to stay ahead as e-commerce in India changes. LVEC is an entrepreneur-led capital; we partner with founders by opening doors, sharing company-building experience, and staying the course through to strong outcomes. We believe in the Indian growth story and see the potential in Pidge to set a new standard of reliability for Indian commerce. Their compliance, governance, technology, and innovation are impressive.” Backed by Thomas Meyer, Pidge is accelerating its vision to build a more accessible, digital-first logistics ecosystem, unlocking faster, smarter, and consistently reliable delivery for businesses across India and beyond.

About Pidge Founded in 2019, Pidge is a technology-driven logistics intelligence platform committed to enabling reliable, flexible, and secure last-mile deliveries for businesses and individuals. With a strong focus on innovation, customer experience, and trust, Pidge empowers enterprises across sectors such as quick commerce, e-commerce, retail, pharma, apparel and F&B delivery to streamline operations and deliver excellence.

Through its AI-powered, interoperable platform, the company serves over 20,000 brands across 50+ cities, with a growing network of recognized partners including Zomato, Swiggy, KFC, Tata1mg, Eat club, Snitch & more. Backed by robust technology and a people-first approach, Pidge continues to redefine how businesses and consumers experience logistics in India.

About La Vida es Chula (LVEC) LVEC is an entrepreneur-led capital fund founded by Thomas Meyer, known for scaling Desigual into a global brand. LVEC partners with visionary founders, providing not just capital but deep entrepreneurial experience, strategic guidance, and a global network to build enduring, category-leading businesses.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)