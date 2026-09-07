Pidilite Professional Solutions engages the next generation of architects at Dialogues Design Directories Educational Edition

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7: Pidilite Professional Solutions (PPS), Pidilite Industries’ dedicated projects vertical offering integrated construction and interior solutions, participated as the Knowledge & Legacy Partner for the inaugural Dialogues Design Directories Educational Edition, held at the Nehru Auditorium, Worli, Mumbai.

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Curated by Architect Sanjay Puri and organised by Event Director Ridhima Prabhu, Dialogues Events, the one-day architectural convention brought together 1000+ third-, fourth- and final-year B.Arch students from over 12 architecture institutions across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, giving aspiring architects an opportunity to engage directly with some of India’s leading practitioners.

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The programme featured Architects Sanjay Puri, Shimul Jhaveri Kadri, Vikas Dilawari, Rohit Mankar, Nuru Karim, Puran Kumar and also Mr​ Kavinder Singh, Joint Managing Director, Pidilite Industries, who shared perspectives across contemporary architecture, design thinking, material sciences and the future of the built environment.

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As Knowledge & Legacy Partner, Mr ​Kavinder Singh​, Joint Managing Director, Pidilite Industries hosted a dedicated knowledge session on exploring emerging materials, innovation in construction technology and the relationship between design intent and on-site execution. The session reflected PPS’s broader expertise across construction and interior solutions and its approach to supporting the architecture and design community from sketch to site.

“Through this partnership, we aim to give young architects greater exposure to the materials, systems and execution realities that translate design intent from sketch to site. It is an opportunity to engage with aspiring architects who will shape India’s built environment,” said Kavinder Singh, Joint Managing Director, Pidilite Industries. “The Educational Edition is designed to bring students closer to the realities of architectural practice. By creating direct access to leading practitioners and their experiences, we hope to complement classroom learning with perspectives from the field,” said Sanjay Puri, Architect and Curator, Dialogues Design Directories.

About Pidilite Pidilite Industries Limited is a leading manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, craftsmen products, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) products and polymer emulsions in India. Our product range also includes paint chemicals, automotive chemicals, art materials and stationery, fabric care, maintenance chemicals, industrial adhesives, industrial resins and organic pigments & preparations. Most of the products have been developed through strong in-house R&D. Our brand name Fevicol has become synonymous with adhesives to millions in India and is ranked amongst the most trusted brands in the country. Some of our other major brands are M-Seal, Fevikwik, Fevistik, Roff, Dr. Fixit, Araldite and Fevicryl.

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