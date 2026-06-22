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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: Pidilite Industries Limited's art & craft brand, Fevicryl, has launched its flagship training and upskilling programme, Artist in Me (AIM). This initiative brings together 120 of the country's leading Fevicryl Certified Professionals (FCPs) for a three-day immersive experience in Mumbai, representing a curated group of Specialist and Expert FCPs from across the brand's extensive artist network.

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"At Fevicryl, we are deeply committed to nurturing India's artists and creators ecosystem, and our Artist in Me (AIM) 2026 program is a true testament to that vision. This flagship program empowers our top Fevicryl Certified Professionals by immersing them in emerging contemporary art trends and advanced techniques with hands-on workshops," said Kashyap Gala, Senior Vice President, Consumer Products, Pidilite Industries. "Through our unique train-the-trainer model, these exceptional educators serve as powerful catalysts, cascading their newly acquired skills to thousands of artists across diverse touch points such as communities, schools, and institutions. AIM is a movement from Fevicryl to celebrate love for Art, enhance learning amongst art enthusiasts, foster artpreneurship, and inspire the next generation of creators nationwide!"

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AIM 2026 also featured an international learning exchange with Jong Ie Nara, a leading South Korean educational supplies and publishing company known for its paper-folding and origami education programs.

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A key highlight of this year's edition is an exclusive session by leading digital creator Shweta Mahadik, popularly known as DIY Chachi. Known for her distinctive DIY, upcycling, and craft-led content, Mahadik will lead a specialised track on leveraging DIY as a powerful content format, enabling participants to build and scale their digital presence.

The programme features a curated lineup of industry experts, veteran practitioners, and leading influencers, guiding participants through a comprehensive learning experience anchored in three core areas:

- Global Craft & Trend-Led Learning -- Insights into international design trends and emerging movements

- Hands-on Workshop Training -- Advanced techniques and innovative applications using Fevicryl's art supply portfolio

- Digital & Creative Growth -- Tools to translate artistic skills into strong digital and professional platforms

The programme encourages collaboration, creative exchange, and hands-on experimentation. Through structured sessions and interactive workshops, participants strengthen their ability to inspire and mentor a wider community of learners and hobbyists.

Through AIM, Fevicryl reinforces its commitment to nurturing artistic talent and enabling skill development at scale, building a future-ready community of artist-educators across India.

Learn more on the AIM program and Fevicryl on: https://www.pidilite.com/consumer-brands/fevicryl

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