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New Delhi [India], August 20: ROFF, a tile and stone fixing solutions brand from Pidilite Industries Ltd., today unveiled a quirky television campaign highlighting the importance of choosing the right tile installation system for long-lasting performance. Conceptualised by Ogilvy and created by Corcoise Films, the television commercial is set in a prison, where an inmate finds himself frustrated by the poor quality of the tiles in his cell, which repeatedly loosen and fall apart.

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Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Sandeep Tanwani, Chief Marketing Officer, Pidilite Industries Ltd., said, "As India's homes and commercial spaces become increasingly design-forward and premium, the need for specialised tile and stone installation solutions has never been greater. Yet, with category penetration at only around 20-25%, there remains a significant opportunity to build awareness around the role of the right installation system in ensuring long-term performance. Through Roff, we are leading this category transformation with innovative, high-performance solutions backed by Pidilite's technical expertise and trusted legacy."

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"Through our signature blend of humour and relatable storytelling, the new Roff campaign brings alive a simple yet important truth: while the choice of tile defines a space's aesthetic appeal, the right installation solution is what ensures it stands the test of time. After all, every great space begins with the right foundation, he adds.

This exaggerated narrative in the film highlights a critical yet often overlooked aspect of tile installation, encouraging consumers and professionals alike to consider specialised installation solutions.

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Speaking about the creative thought behind the campaign, Mr. Prasoon Pandey, Co-founder & Director, Corcoise Films, said, "When making any commercial for Roff, it is always a creatively stimulating exercise to find a new, endearing and charming ways to communicate what could otherwise be a very straight forward technical detail. But then working on Roff is such a joy all of us, that it just shows in the final out-put."

Anurag Agnihotri, CCO, West, Ogilvy, said, "We figured the best way to convince people to rethink tile installation, is to showcase the stark contrast between living with tiles fixed with traditional solutions and living with tiles fixed with ROFF. So, we told the story of a prison where both realities live side by side, demonstrated through the heartfelt rant of a comical kaidi, forced to live with weak tiles while the jailor enjoys the superior bonding of ROFF."

The communication is designed to resonate with homeowners, contractors, architects and masons, encouraging them to consider the complete installation system alongside their choice of tiles.

Rolling out across television, digital and social media platforms, the integrated campaign is expected to reach audiences across the country. Through the campaign, ROFF aims to further strengthen awareness around quality tile adhesives and application systems while reinforcing its positioning as a trusted solution for durable tile and stone installations.

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