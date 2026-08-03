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New Delhi [India], August 3: India has long been regarded as the world's foremost destination for spiritual seekers. The birthplace of Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism, the country's sacred geography spans snow-capped Himalayan shrines, Riverside Temple Ghats, Forest Monasteries, and ancient cave sanctuaries. According to the Ministry of Tourism, the number of domestic religious tourists in India reached 1,439 million in 2022, generating revenues of US$ 16.2 billion -- a figure widely expected to cross US$ 59 billion by 2028 (IBEF). Today, that ancient tradition is intersecting with modern aviation infrastructure in ways that are fundamentally reshaping who can undertake a Spiritual Yatra and how.

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India's Sacred Destinations: A Living Spiritual Landscape

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Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh -- One of the world's oldest continuously inhabited cities, Varanasi is considered the spiritual capital of India. The Ganga Aarti ceremony on its ancient ghats draws thousands of devotees and visitors daily, offering an unbroken link to Vedic tradition spanning over three thousand years.

Rishikesh & Haridwar, Uttarakhand -- Nestled at the Himalayan foothills along the Ganga, Rishikesh is the globally recognised Yoga Capital of the World, hosting ashrams, silent retreats, and Vipassana programmes that attract seekers from every continent. Haridwar, just downstream, is the gateway to the Himalayas and the venue of the Kumbh Mela -- the largest human gathering on earth.

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The Char Dham Circuit -- Comprising Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, the Char Dham Yatra in the Garhwal Himalayas is among the most revered pilgrimage circuits in Hinduism, drawing hundreds of thousands of devotees each season between May and November each year.

Amritsar, Bodh Gaya & Beyond -- The Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar serves up to 90,000 visitors daily and embodies the Sikh principle of universal community. The Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site -- marks the spot of the Buddha's enlightenment and draws Buddhist pilgrims from Japan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and beyond. In South India, the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai and the Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram anchor a sacred landscape that has been an active centre of pilgrimage for millennia.

The Sky Route: Helicopter and Private Charter Access to Pilgrimage Circuits

For centuries, reaching India's most sacred destinations demanded days of physically arduous travel -- a reality that excluded elderly pilgrims, persons with health limitations, and time-constrained devotees from completing journeys they held close to their hearts. The availability of helicopter services and private air charter has altered this equation profoundly.

In the Himalayan corridor, Helicopter Services now ferry pilgrims directly to Kedarnath, Badrinath, and other high-altitude shrines, reducing multi-day mountain treks to short aerial transfers. The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) has formally integrated helicopter operations into the Char Dham Yatra circuit, enabling a significantly larger number of devotees -- particularly senior citizens -- to fulfil lifelong spiritual aspirations. Following the expansion of the Kedarnath corridor and the inauguration of the Srinagar-Badrinath route, helicopter bookings for the 2025 Char Dham season saw year-on-year demand growth of over 30 percent.

Private jet and air charter services have similarly opened multi-destination spiritual circuits that were previously logistically unfeasible. A devout traveller can now design an itinerary covering Varanasi, Bodh Gaya, Amritsar, and Tirupati within a single week -- something that would have required two to three weeks of surface travel. This has catalysed a new category of pilgrimage travel: faith-based, time-efficient, and premium -- popular with Non-Resident Indians, corporate groups, and high-net-worth international spiritual travellers.

Fly Avcare, an aviation services company offering helicopter and private jet charter operations, is among the providers catering to this growing segment, facilitating air access across key Indian pilgrimage corridors including high-altitude Himalayan routes and multi-city spiritual circuits.

"As demand for pilgrimage travel grows rapidly, air connectivity is no longer a luxury but an enabler of inclusion -- it allows every devotee, regardless of age or physical condition, to complete their spiritual journey." --Amit Mendon--Business Head, Fly Avcare

About Fly Avcare

Fly Avcare is an Indian aviation services company providing helicopter charter and private jet charter solutions across key domestic routes. The company offers pilgrimage and Himalayan helicopter services as well as bespoke private air charter programmes connecting India's major spiritual, business, and leisure destinations. Fly Avcare is committed to making premium air travel accessible, safe, and reliable for individual travellers, corporate groups, and pilgrimage circuits across India.

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Fly AVCARE

charters@flyavcare.com

+91 8976892757

www.flyavcare.com

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