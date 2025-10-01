PNN

New Delhi [India], October 1: With the visionary goal of transforming India into a fully developed nation by 2047, Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat mission stands tall on four fundamental pillars: Yuva (Youth), Gareeb (Poor), Mahilayen (Women), and Annadata (Farmers). This transformative vision is being powered by a constellation of visionary business leaders, domain specialists, educators, technocrats, and social reformers who are actively shaping an inclusive, resilient, and future-ready India.

The report titled "Pillars of Viksit Bharat 2025", is a tribute to these influential figures whose leadership and foresight are accelerating the pace of India's growth. It highlights the dynamic contributions of individuals who are not only envisioning change but also implementing it at the grassroots and policy levels.

Leaders like Manohar Lal are focused on sustainable urban development and 'ease of living'. In the realm of infrastructure development, stalwarts like Nitin Gadkari and Ashok Kheny, MD of NICE Road, are laying down award-winning highways and sustainable townships.

Education and healthcare are seeing transformative change across India because of the efforts of visionaries like Padma Bhushan Dr Ramdas Pai of the Manipal Group and Prabhakar Kore of KLE institutions. Prof S Sreenivasa Murthy at IPE Hyderabad, Vivek Aggarwal of GLA University, and Dr Davish Jain, Chancellor of Prestige University, are redefining higher education. From the Northeast, Dr Sangeeta Tripathi of NERIM is making a mark in management education, and Raunak Jain is redefining international schooling at Tula's Institutions in Dehradun. Syed Muhammad Ali Al-Hussaini is blending tradition and modernity at Khaja Bandanawaz University, Kalaburagi, while Safeena Husain of Educate Girls has brought nearly 2 million girls back to school.

NRIs like Mahesh Patil of Horizon International Group and Chetan Singh Hayer are setting global benchmarks in infrastructure and real estate abroad, while Siraj Saiyed of Arete Group is streamlining industrial growth through shared infrastructure models.

Entrepreneurs like Manish Jain of Cilicant are safeguarding public health through packaging innovation, Pankaj Lidoo of Landmark Crafts is boosting construction quality, and Vinay Maloo of Enso Group is investing across vital sectors. Vaibhav Maloo, MD of Enso Group, and Aditya Vikram Birla, Chairman & MD at Cosmic Birla Group, are the faces of business leaders of new India. pushing sustainable industrial growth.

In the technology and innovation space, Arun Jain of Intellect Design Arena is combining design thinking and entrepreneurship for rural upliftment, while Ashishkumar Chauhan is propelling the capital markets through the NSE. Priyanka Nayyar and Arun Singal of Dailoqa are leading India's charge into Agentic AI. Krupesh Bhat of Melento and VSN Raju of COEMPT Edu Teck are digitising critical sectors like documentation and learning, respectively.

From grassroots entrepreneurship driven by Dr Hina Shah to global agritech innovation led by Ravinder Grover of HarvestPlus Solutions, these changemakers exemplify the collective drive toward a prosperous nation.

Together, these leaders--and many others featured in the Outlook report--represent the pillars upon which the vision of a Viksit Bharat stands. Their efforts are more than just individual accomplishments; they are building blocks of a stronger, more equitable, and future-proof nation.

