DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Pilot projects on hydrogen-fuelled buses and trucks launched under Green Hydrogen Mission

Pilot projects on hydrogen-fuelled buses and trucks launched under Green Hydrogen Mission

The National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched on January 4, 2023 with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crores up to 2029-30.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:31 PM Mar 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): As part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the government has initiated five pilot projects for using Hydrogen in buses and trucks.

Earlier, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy had issued guidelines for implementing Pilot projects in the Transport Sector under this Mission.

Accordingly, the proposals were invited for different types of hydrogen-based vehicles, routes, and hydrogen refueling stations.

Advertisement

After detailed scrutiny, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has sanctioned five pilot projects, totaling 37 vehicles (buses and trucks) and 9 hydrogen refueling stations.

The vehicles that will be deployed for the trial include 15 hydrogen fuel-cell-based vehicles and 22 hydrogen internal combustion engine-based vehicles.

Advertisement

These vehicles will run on 10 different routes across the country viz., Greater Noida - Delhi - Agra, Bhubaneshwar - Konark - Puri, Ahmedabad - Vadodara - Surat, Sahibabad - Faridabad - Delhi, Pune - Mumbai, Jamshedpur - Kalinga Nagar, Thiruvananthapuram - Kochi, Kochi - Edappally, Jamnagar - Ahmedabad, and NH-16 Visakhapatnam - Bayyavaram.

The above projects were awarded to major companies such as TATA Motors Ltd, Reliance Industries Limited, NTPC, ANERT, Ashok Leyland, HPCL, BPCL, and IOCL.

The total financial support for selected projects made available by the Government of India will be around Rs. 208 Crore.

These pilot projects are likely to be commissioned in the next 18-24 months, paving the way to the scale-up of such technologies in India.

The thrust area for providing support under the scheme is the development of commercially viable technologies for utilizing hydrogen in the transport sector as fuel in buses and trucks and supporting infrastructure like Hydrogen refueling stations.

One of the mission's objectives is to support the phased pilot deployment of Green Hydrogen as fuel in buses and trucks.

These pilot projects can demonstrate safe and secure operations, assess the effectiveness of hydrogen-based vehicles and refueling stations, validate technical feasibility and performance, and evaluate their economic viability, thereby leading to hydrogen-based vehicles and hydrogen refueling stations under real-world operational conditions.

The Scheme Guidelines for implementing Pilot projects for using Green Hydrogen in the Transport Sector under the NGHM can be accessed here.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched on January 4, 2023, and will cost Rs 19,744 crores up to 2029-30.

It will contribute to India's goal to become Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) through clean energy and serve as an inspiration for the global Clean Energy Transition. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper